Ole Miss will play Alabama on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. They will play 60 minutes. The score will be 0-0 when the game starts. The battle between Ole Miss and Alabama, in recent years, has gone well beyond the box score. That's where this wonderful piece of journalism comes into play. In recruiting, for one reason or another, Alabama and Ole Miss fight for the same recruits more often than not. One program pushes early commitments, while the other pushes for a strong close year in and year out. Here are 10 players Ole Miss were after that went to Alabama, and 5 players Alabama wanted that ended up at Ole Miss.

Separated Brothers Reunited

INFO: It became well-known as signing day approached earlier this year, that all Alabama had to do was offer Ruggs, and that he would join his brother, no questions asked. Surprisingly, that never happened. His brother proved to be a big-part of Alabama's national championship run in 2017, but Kevontae' fell right into the lap of Ole Miss and new LB coach Jon Sumrall. After leaving the Texas Tech game early, and missing last week's debacle against SIU, he should see his first full-game of action Saturday night.

Misses

INFO: Buggs kept Ole Miss in the mix to the very end, but in the end chose Alabama over Ole Miss, LSU, and several others. LSU was actually the long-time favorite in his recruitment before he took his official visit to Tuscaloosa, which changed everything. E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G.

INFO: Ole Miss could have really used Carter, couldn't they? Carter was another one-time LSU lean, who seemed headed to Baton Rouge to the very end, with Ole Miss looking destined for second place, a position they were fairly comfortable with when it came to elite-level defenders. Again, it was his last trip to Tuscaloosa that sealed the deal, and the rest is history. Carter will likely start for Alabama on Saturday.

INFO: Ahh, we've reached the "No chance he qualifies" portion of this content item. This was before my time covering Ole Miss, but the facts remain: Davis played at Meridian, and both in-state schools were convinced there was no way he'd make it, and that he was JUCO bound. Instead of transferring to a school in the state of Alabama as some would have, Davis remained at Meridian, and was a full qualifier.

Nigel Knott Nick Lucero / Rivals.com

INFO: I had to do a double-take when I looked at Knott's high school. Germantown?! The school in Madison that wins less often than Alabama loses? It couldn't be. Knott is another member of the "Bleacher Report commitment video" group, and chose Alabama over both Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He's struggled with several, several injuries and issues since getting to Tuscaloosa, and is yet to appear on the Alabama defense yet this year. He has, however, been in on special teams.

INFO: After living in Mississippi for over a year, I understand why Lashley, an OL recruit from West Point may not have been too high on Ole Miss, but for the staff to not even offer? Was Greg Little that much of a slam dunk that they couldn't afford to at least offer Lashley, who had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, and Oregon as well as Mississippi State? Lashley will likely play in the second half of Saturday's game, as he tends to appear in games that are out of hand.

INFO: Leatherwood was the No. 1 OT in the class of 2017, and being in the state of Florida, it seemed his top schools were Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Michigan for the longest time. Leatherwood took trips to Oxford, and was impressed. Still, just one year after signing Greg Little (see below) Ole Miss was unable to sign an elite-level OT, as Leatherwood chose Alabama in the end. He has since moved to guard, where he will likely start on Saturday.

INFO: Ah.. a trip down memory lane. 2018 signee Jaylen Moody blew up following his senior season, receiving offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Alabama. Moody was extremely raw, but was able to parlay that raw talent into the SEC West. The upside here is sky high. MORE: What does being "raw" mean? ($) He's appeared on special teams for Alabama this season, and that's where I would anticipate seeing him again on Saturday against Ole Miss.

INFO: As Neal and I have discussed in-detail several times on the Soft Verbal podcast, presented by Billie's Pecans, Amite is PRIME LSU territory. The only school in recent years to pull kids out of that territory, is none other than Alabama. Ole Miss, again finished third or fourth. Smith was also at one time committed to UGA. Smith will play a prime role in Saturday's matchup.

INFO: Smith took an interesting route to Tuscaloosa, one which included stops in both Louisiana and Mississippi. The former LSU and Mississippi Gulf Coast corner was thought to be an Alabama lean the moment he received the offer. Smith held offers from schools all over the country, but saw opportunity in the Alabama defense, and that decision has paid of thus far. He's appeared in both games this season, and will be matched up with the Ole Miss WR group on Saturday.

INFO: Surtain is another defender that kept Ole Miss in the mix for quite some time, but chose Alabama in the end. For the longest time, it was thought to be a foregone conclusion that Surtain would play either at LSU or Miami. Surtain played the game as long as he could. Then Nick Saban picked up the phone and called his dad, Patrick Surtain Sr. Saban interviewed his dad for the DB coach position which had opened up. Saban didn't hire the dad, but he landed the kid. He will play quite a bit on Saturday.

HONORABLE MENTION MISS LB Dylan Moses - Ole Miss was never going to land Moses. Freeze wanted him strictly for his last name.

Hits

INFO: Landing Brown from Starkville High School has been the biggest in-state get for Ole Miss since that cycle, at least from a production standpoint. Brown chose Ole Miss over Mississippi State, Alabama, and several others. He was coached in HS by Ricky Woods. It goes without saying how critical Brown's role is in Saturday's game.

INFO: If awards were given for unpredictable recruitments, Corral would have easily been a winner. A one-time five-star from Calif. and USC commit, Corral was committed to Florida for nearly his entire senior year. Corral didn't fit the offense Florida was going to run at Florida, and Ole Miss was able to flip him shortly before the beginning of the early signing period. Phil Longo gets the credit for this one. Corral scored his first TD last week on a one-yard rush in the 4th quarter. He's the back-up to Jordan Ta'amu, and will be the guy at the position, likely next spring. Whether he redshirts or not is irrelevant, because if he is what Ole Miss hopes he is, he will be gone in three seasons for the NFL

INFO: Cunningham's recruitment is another interesting one. For the longest time, it was a matter of when, not if, Cunningham would commit to Alabama. As the summer went on, and Cunningham had surgery on his foot, he began to slide down the board at the position in Tuscaloosa, and in-turn he started to rise up the board in Oxford. Cunningham in the end chose Ole Miss over both Alabama and Auburn, though there is debate about how committable either of those other offers may have been at the time. He remains listed as a defensive tackle on the Ole Miss roster, but also has gotten several reps at practice on the offensive line, where many on the staff in Oxford think he has NFL potential.

INFO: Jones is another example of just how much an early commitment from a Mississippi kid means to the University of Alabama. Jones was committed to the Crimson Tide, and said several times how much he "loved" everything about Tuscaloosa. The 2016 class was much like the 2019 class is in Mississippi, in that several recruits made early commitments to out-of-state schools. Still though, Mississippi State and Ole Miss combined to sign the majority of the top prospects, just as they are expected to in 2019. If the Ole Miss defense is going to rebound, Benito is likely going to be a main factor in doing so.

INFO: What program in the country didn't want Greg Little in the class of 2016? Alabama. Texas. Texas A&M. LSU. Ole Miss has been able to build some semblance of a pipeline in recent years at Allen High School in Texas, and Little is an example of that. Little spent more than a year committed to the Aggies, who were a bit blindsided when he made the decision. Alabama and Ole Miss were the last two schools he visited before making the call to decommit. Little filled in for Laremy Tunsil when he left early for the NFL, and it is currently looking like Jonesboro (Ark.) OT Darius Thomas could fill that role when the time comes. He is a sure-fire first round pick in next year's draft, and some experts could see him going as high as No. 1 overall, depending on who ends up with the pick.

HONORABLE MENTION HIT DE Josiah Coatney- I know nothing about his recruitment, other than the fact that he did choose Ole Miss over Alabama in the end. If the defense is going to begin to gain some consistency, it'll start with the defensive line.

