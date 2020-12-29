RebelGrove - 10 Observations: Alabama dominates Ole Miss in SEC opener

Jahvon Quinerly had 24 points for Alabama, which improved to 6-3. Alex Reese added 10 for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama led from the opening possession Tuesday night, dominating Ole Miss in every facet in route to a convincing 82-64 win.

1. It’s easy to focus on Ole Miss’ offense — and I will — but the Rebels’ defense had major breakdowns Tuesday in Tuscaloosa. Don’t overlook that. Alabama got a ton of easy buckets. When you’re a team that struggles to get buckets and is known for its defensive tenacity, giving up open lanes to the hoop in key situations can and will be a killer.

2. KJ Buffen had a solid game but he continued to hurt himself and his team with cheap fouls. It’s been a battle for years now. Buffen is a great kid. Everyone loves him, but he sometimes struggles to control his emotions on the floor, which leads to cheap fouls. He’s needed on the floor. Foul trouble is costing him minutes and hurting his team. Buffen fouled out with 6:32 left, arguing that he didn’t commit a foul that he clearly committed.

3. Ole Miss had a couple of looks in the second half that would have really made things interesting. Both failed to hit anything. First, Devontae Shuler fired an airball. Then Matthew Murrell took a shot that didn’t get close to the goal.

4. Alabama came out with more energy than Ole Miss. The Tide jumped out to an 8-0 lead, making Ole Miss chase the entire way. The Rebels never caught up. For a team that struggles on the offensive end, that’s a recipe for disaster.

5. Speaking of offense, let’s address it. It’s bad. Ole Miss shot just 33.8 percent from the floor and made just one of 13 shots from behind the 3-point line. Hell, the Rebels can’t shoot well from the free throw line. Ole Miss made just 19 of 35 shots from the stripe Tuesday. That’s an equation that won’t work.

6. Shuler struggled all night. He finished with eight points on 2-of-11 shooting. He missed all four of his attempts from the 3-point line. Ole Miss needs his best every night. It’s an unrealistic expectation, and everyone inside that program knows it.

7. Ole Miss lost in bench points, 54-19. Jarkel Joiner had 12 of those. Matthew Murrell had the other seven. This was supposed to be a deep team. On Tuesday, the Rebels were anything but.

8. Alabama had 15 assists. Ole Miss had three. Three. Assists. In. Forty. Minutes. Three assists on 22 made field goals. Disastrous.

9. A bright spot: Romello White looks like an All-SEC caliber player. He finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in his league debut, and he looked awfully impressive doing it. If you needed a positive, he was it.

10. Ole Miss returns home Saturday to face Wichita State. Tipoff at The Pavilion is set for 5 p.m.