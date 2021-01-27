RebelGrove - 10 Observations: Arkansas rolls past anemic Rebels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —Ole Miss’ Southeastern Conference winning streak came to screeching halt Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.

Ole Miss’ offense was anemic from the 3-point line, and Arkansas’ diverse attack proved too much for the Rebels.

The Razorbacks’ leading scorer this season, freshman wing Moses Moody, was held to just five points, but Arkansas cruised anyway, winning 74-59.

Ole Miss fell to 8-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Arkansas improved to 13-4 overall and 5-4 in the league, winning its third consecutive game after a 2-4 start in the conference.

Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 18 points. Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 apiece.

JD Notae led Arkansas with 19 points. Devo Davis added 14. Justin Smith finished with 10.

Here are 10 observations from the Rebels’ loss in Fayetteville:

1. It was obvious very early on that Ole Miss came to Fayetteville ready to play. The Rebels were very active on defense from the very beginning, getting hands in passing lanes, bothering the Razorbacks with a mix of defenses and crashing the boards on both ends. Even when Ole Miss didn’t come away with a rebound or a steal, it was very clear their activity was bothering Arkansas. That forced Arkansas’ Eric Musselman to burn an early timeout with the Rebels up, 9-5.

2. The positives stopped there in the first half. Davis tried to steal some bench minutes in the first half. The attempt made sense. It just didn’t work. Without Shuler on the floor, the Rebels’ offense sputtered and halted. Arkansas used a 22-4 run to take a 22-13 lead, forcing Davis to call timeout after a Matthew Murrell pass turned into a turnover and a Razorback basket on the other end.

“We could make any plays, any plays,” Ole Miss coach. Kermit Davis said. “Somebody else has to make a play. …We couldn’t get it and make a play.”

3. With 8:51 left in the first half, another Ole Miss turnover resulted in Jarkel Joiner’s second foul, giving both members of the Rebels’ starting backcourt two fouls each. Davis left Joiner in, as the Rebels trailed by nine at that point and he couldn’t afford to play extended minutes with neither on the floor. Ole Miss rewarded Davis’ decision with a quick 4-0 run to pull within 24-19. An opportunity to cut it even closer came up empty. It was the closest the Rebels would get the rest of the night.

4. Ole Miss is just so dependent on Joiner and Shuler on the offensive end. A wing who could consistently score or even another guard who could spell Joiner or Shuler and get buckets would be a game-changer for this team. Instead, so much of the offensive burden falls on Shuler and Joiner, really reducing the Rebels’ margin for error. Ole Miss was 0-for-9 from the 3-point line in the first half. Both teams committed six turnovers. Arkansas out-rebounded the Rebels, 19-15, in the first 20 minutes, but it was the Hogs’ shooting that made the biggest difference. Arkansas was 3-for-7 from the 3-point line in the first half, a big reason the Hogs had a 37-25 lead at halftime. Joiner and Shuler combined for 14 of Ole Miss’ 25 first-half points.

“I’ve never tried to tinker with offense more in my entire coaching career,” Davis said. “So we just have to keep working at it.”

5. Unlike Ole Miss, Arkansas has a variety of offensive weapons. The Hogs can beat you on the drive, can score at the basket and can create open looks with dribble-drive penetration. The result: Arkansas jumped on Ole Miss in the early minutes of the second half, extending its lead to 48-31 with 11:49 left.

6. And then it got away from Ole Miss. Arkansas’ offense began to create open look after open look and the Razorbacks knocked most of them down. Ole Miss’ half-court offense, meanwhile, just doesn’t produce those looks. And when it does, the Rebels don’t make the shots. And when a team can’t shoot, well, you know the rest.

7. A deep dive into Ole Miss’ numbers has to be depressing for the Rebels. Ole Miss for 1-for-16 from the 3-point line. Romello White scored just three points. KJ Buffen had just five points. Murrell played 18 minutes and scored just three points. Austin Crowley played 10 scoreless minutes. Khadim Sy, Sammy Hunter, Robert Allen and Dimencio Vaughn combined to play 33 minutes and score eight points and pull down three rebounds. Which leads to this question…

8. What does Wednesday’s loss mean? Realistically, if your hope for this season was a trip to the NCAA Tournament, that’s by the wayside now. Ole Miss would realistically have to go 8-2 in its final 10 regular-season games for that to happen, and there’s just not much to point to in support of that kind of optimism. If there’s an SEC Tournament in Nashville in March, there would be some renewed hope, but it would be very, very faint. This doesn’t look like a basketball team that is capable of winning four games in four days.

So what’s left? Well, this figures to be an eventful offseason, so a handful of guys on this roster are likely playing to preserve their spot. Ole Miss has three prospects signed and figures to be very active in the transfer market. The next few weeks will go a long ways, I suspect, in determining who stays and who goes.

“We have to win games in the high 50s and 60s,” Davis said. “That’s who we are. Fifteen games in is a pretty good sculpture of who you are as a team. …We have to improve defensively. That’s all we can hang our hats on.”

9. If you’ve been to many games at Bud Walton Arena, you have a certain expectation. With the social distancing measures in place, the arena was maybe 20 percent full. The crowd played no role at all. For Ole Miss, that’s another depressing note.

10. Ole Miss travels to Athens, Ga., Saturday for a rematch with Tom Crean and the Georgia Bulldogs. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.