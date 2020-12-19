RebelGrove - 10 Observations from Ole Miss' loss at Dayton

From Staff and Wire Reports:

DAYTON, Ohio – Playing its fifth game in 10 days, the Ole Miss men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season. The Rebels (4-1) held a seven-point halftime lead before Dayton stormed back to claim a narrow 65-62 victory Saturday afternoon at UD Arena.

Ole Miss had few answers for Rodney Chatman and Jalen Crutcher and dropped heartbreaker to Dayton, losing their first game of the 2020-2021 season despite dominating the glass with a 41-24 advantage. The Rebels shot 41 percent from the floor and made 17 points off of 17 forced turnovers. For the first time this season, they were outclassed in the paint, 28-16.

Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen each led the Rebels with 12 points apiece. Jarkel Joiner also added 10 points while Luis Rodriguez had a team high 14 rebounds in a heavy-weight fight from the beginning.

The Flyers started out aggressive and came up with two steals, the latter of which drew first blood in favor of Dayton. Ole Miss responded with a few buckets of their own from Rodriguez with a layup and made three-pointer from Joiner to begin a 7-0 run. Going into the game's first media timeout, both teams combined for nine turnovers and some chirping both sides.

Sammy Hunter's three-pointer and a Shuler jump shot coming out of the timeout extended the run 12-0 nearing the midway point of the first half, while forcing a six-minute scoring drought. Dayton fought their way back in it with a pair of three pointers and making four straight from the field midway through the first half.

The Flyers would tie the game with about five minutes left in the first half, but Shuler made eight points, including a pair of three-pointers and made sure to give his team enough separation going into the locker room up 31-24. After a gritty and physical slugfest in the first half, Ole Miss dominated the glass with a 23-11 advantage. The Rebels also turned ten Dayton turnovers into ten points.

Nine Rebel points came from the bench. Ole Miss shot 39 percent from the floor with Devontae Shuler leading the way with ten points. Rodriguez and Joiner each had five.

To begin the second half, Ole Miss opened up a nine-point lead before having it cut to four by Dayton going into the first second half media timeout. The Flyers began to catch fire, forcing turnovers and making four straight field goals and went on a 7-0 run with 12:06 left in the second half, taking their first lead, 42-21, since early in the first. The lead would change a couple of times within the next few minutes. Dayton would take the lead for good with about four minutes and change.

Despite a few miscues, the Rebels were victimized by free throws and missed jumpers down the stretch to drop the contest.

Following back-to-back road games, the Rebels return home to host UT Martin before the holiday break (Dec. 22). Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SECN+.

TIPINS: With a career-high 13 rebounds, Luis Rodriguez pulled down the most boards by a Rebel since Bruce Stephens against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament in 2018.

KJ Buffentallied a season-high 12 points, all of them coming in the second half.

Ole Miss held Dayton to 24 points in the first half, its fewest in a half this season.

Neal McCready's 10 observations:

1. Ole Miss got looks at the end, but Jarkel Joiner’s jumper rimmed out and Devontae Shuler’s 3-pointer near the buzzer did the same thing. The good news moving forward: Ole Miss got looks. The bad news: As was the case all day, Ole Miss can’t make buckets.

2. Ole Miss shot just 41 percent from the floor and 33 percent from the 3-point line. Shuler was 4-for-16 from the field and 2-for-9 from the 3-point line.

3. And that leads to the problem for Ole Miss. Other than Shuler, no one has consistently stepped up as a scorer for the Rebels. Joiner made a pair of 3s Saturday and finished with 10 points. KJ Buffen had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Luis Rodriguez had 9 and Romello White had 8. That’s now awful, but on a day when Shuler wasn’t hitting his shots, someone else needs to step up.

4. Ole Miss played a phenomenal first half of defensive basketball, but in the final 20 minutes, the Rebels struggled on defense. Dayton got hit and ended up making 51.1 percent of its shots, including 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from the 3-point line.

5. Ole Miss only got to the free throw line 12 times Saturday and it missed five of those shots. Those points left on the board hurt. Dayton was 11-for-18 from the free throw line.

6. Ole Miss out-rebounded Dayton, 41-24. The Rebels had 15 offensive rebounds. The inability to make buckets killed Ole Miss. Simple as that.

7. Both teams committed 17 turnovers. Dayton only beat Ole Miss on points in the paint, 28-26. Ole Miss won second-chance points, 12-2. It just came down to the Rebels’ difficulty to score.

8. Ole Miss was without Khadim Sy again Saturday, and that was an issue at times due to early foul trouble to Buffen and White. Sammy Hunter played 10 minutes and finished a minus-4. Dude Collum played four minutes as well. Sy is missed.

9. Coming into the season, Ole Miss had high hopes for Rider transfer Dimencio Vaughn. However, Vaughn played just one minute on Saturday. Austin Crowley played just nine minutes. Freshman Matthew Murrell failed to score and finished a minus-4 in 10 minutes. Ole Miss needs at least one of those three to step up as a contributor.

10. Ole Miss returns home to face UT-Martin Tuesday at 4 p.m.