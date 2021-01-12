RebelGrove - 10 Observations: Ole Miss collapses late in loss at Florida

Ole Miss fell to 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference Tuesday night, losing at Florida, 72-63.

The Gators improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Ole Miss fell to 6-5 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. It was the Rebels’ fifth loss in their last seven games, dating back to a Dec. 19 loss at Dayton.

Here are 10 observations:

1. This one is going to sting for a while. Ole Miss had a late nine-point lead but fell apart late, failing to score in the final 4:32. Florida finished with a 14-0 run to close the Rebels out. In short, the conclusion was a disaster for Ole Miss.

“Give Florida credit,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “They out-toughed us in the last four minutes. We had great, great looks at the end and didn’t make shots. …We just didn’t do any of the things you have to do in the last 3 1/2 minutes in order to win a game. Florida made really big hustle plays and we didn’t do it. …It’s disappointing. It just is.”

2.Ole Miss’ offense is best when it runs through Romello White. The Rebels set the tone in the second half by making sure the offense went through the Arizona State transfer. It led to buckets in the paint, open looks and driving lanes. For a team that struggles to shoot from the perimeter, it’s the path to victory. White is a horse. He wants the basketball. He has a plethora of moves in the post, can score from the elbow and can beat defenders on the drive. It’s the recipe for Ole Miss’ success. White had 10 points and five rebounds .

3. Trailing 64-63, KJ Buffen came down with a big rebound on the offensive end and was fouled going back up. He missed both free throws, spoiling a chance to take the lead. Mann made Buffen and the Rebels pay on the other end, driving for a layup to extend Florida’s lead to three.

4. Devontae Shuler’s 3-pointer was short on the Rebels’ ensuing possession. It was a rushed, fadeaway shot, one that ended on the floor. Florida got the rebound with 49.9 seconds left.

“We didn’t finish the game how we started it,” Shuler said.

5. Then Kermit Davis drew a technical foul, allowing the Gators two free throws and the ball. From there, it was over.

“I thought it was over the back, no call,” Davis said.

Davis said the officials told him nothing.

“He acted like he never missed a call,” Davis said. “We’ll look at it and see. I wished I hadn’t gotten it. Usually they don’t call technicals that late in a one-possession game. I don’t think I’ve ever gotten one hardly at all, but he did. So that was my fault.”

6. Ole Miss had no answer for Florida center Colin Castleton. He scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 30 minutes for the short-handed Gators, adding seven blocked shots in the process. He was a big reason White spent so much of the evening in foul trouble as well. In short, he dominated the game and is the reason Florida was in position to win late.

“Romello White and Khadim Sy get three rebounds between them for the whole game,” Davis said. “I can’t get Romello White to rebound and that’s what we thought he would for-sure do. (Casteleton) rim-protected, like a good center does. He’s playing great for them right now.”

7. Fouls were a problem for Ole Miss. The Rebels committed 21 fouls, nine more than Florida. The Gators, subsequently, were 22-for-26 from the free throw line. Ole Miss was 11-for-15.

8. Shuler finished with 19 points for Ole Miss, making seven of his 14 shots from the floor. Besides he and White, no other Rebel player scored in double-figures. Jarkel Joiner scored nine points, Buffen eight. This team simply lacks scorers.

9. Still, it wasn’t shooting that beat Ole Miss Tuesday. It was rebounding and 50-50 balls. It was effort late. It was the type of stuff that haunts a team at the end of the season. Put a star by this one.

10. Ole Miss plays host to Georgia Saturday at 11 a.m.