RebelGrove - 10 Observations: Ole Miss stifles Middle Tennessee with strong defense

Ole Miss rolled past Middle Tennessee Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Tenn., 70-51.

The Rebels are now 4-0. The Blue Raiders fell to 2-4.

Here are 10 observations from Ole Miss’ win:

1. It was just so cool to see Devontae Shuler go against his brother, Middle Tennessee guard Dontrell Shuler. The matchup meant so much to the Shuler family, and after getting to know many of Devontae and Dontrell’s siblings over the years, I was happy to know the family was able to gather in Murfreesboro and celebrate the two youngest boys. Again, just so very cool.

2. On the other side of the cool spectrum, it really sucks that Kermit Davis couldn’t have the night he deserved at Middle Tennessee. Davis spent 16 years at the school, turning it into a mid-major power. The pandemic blows. Simple as that. Davis deserved a full house giving him a standing ovation for all he accomplished at Middle.

“Murfreesboro is like home to us,” Davis said. “I was proud of our team. We really played well tonight.”

3. Romello White is such a difference-maker for this Ole Miss team. His presence on both ends of the floor makes Ole Miss a contender in the SEC. Period.

4. Jarkell Joiner broke out a bit on Wednesday. It was a matter of time, really.

5. Defense remains Ole Miss’ calling card. The Rebels are stifling on that end of the floor. They defend the pick-and-roll well. They’re good off the ball. They get hands in passing lanes. Etc. Again, this team looks like a contender, and it starts on defense. Ole Miss held Middle Tennessee under 30 percent shooting from the floor and the field.

6. Wednesday brought offensive balance. Five Rebels scored in double-figures, led by White’s 16 points and six rebounds. KJ Buffen had 11 points and three Rebels — Shuler, Luis Rodriguez and Joiner — had 10 each.

“That’s what we need to be more of,” Davis said. “This is one of the best defensive teams I’ve coached in my whole career. Hopefully we can keep progressing. We’re really disruptive.”

7. Still, I worry about perimeter shooting when league play rolls around. Ole Miss was just 2-for-14 from the 3-point line. That simply must improve when league play rolls around at the end of the month.

“I think we’re going to be a good shooting team in time,” Davis said.

8. Matthew Murrell had five points and Austin Crowley four off the Rebels’ bench. That doesn’t sound like much, but it was a nice sign for Ole Miss.

9. Khadim Sy didn’t play due to a lingering issue and Sammy Hunter did not score in 10 minutes of action. That’s a concern moving forward. Shon Robinson played just four minutes. Low-post depth could be an issue.

Davis said Sy is out for the next couple of games and is not on the trip. He said he was not at liberty to disclose Sy's issue, adding only that he hoped to have him back at some point.

10. Ole Miss plays at Dayton Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST. The game can will be televised on NBCSN.