RebelGrove - 10 Observations: Ole Miss stifles Texas A&M in 61-50 win

OXFORD, Miss. -- Just one week ago, following a disappointing loss at Florida and a crushing setback at home versus Georgia, Ole Miss was left to do some mid-January soul-searching.

A week later, the Rebels are feeling much better about themselves. After beating Mississippi State in Starkville Tuesday, the Rebels popped Texas A&M Saturday in Oxford, 61-50.

“The week before, we just let two slip away,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Obviously, you can’t look back, but we did. It’s the nature of all of these good basketball leagues. There just continue to be unbelievable opportunities.”

Ole Miss improved to 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the Southeastern Conference. Texas A&M fell to 7-6 overall and 2-5 in the league.

Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss with 21 points. Devontae Shuler added 17.

Emmanuel Miller led the Aggies with 18 points.

Here are 10 observations from the Rebels’ win over Texas A&M:

1. Joiner was just fantastic. He was 7-for-11 from the floor, getting to the free throw line off the bounce and emerging as a real scoring threat in the SEC.

“The game honors toughness and the game honors commitment,” Davis said. “You have to have talent but it’s just how much time he’s put in the gym. I don’t care when I get to the gym, he’s there. He’s there late and I think he’s found what his strength is. A lot of people say you have to shoot it at the rim or make 3s, but there are still a lot of plays, in my opinion, for mid-ranged jump-shooting. And Jarkel is a really, really good mid-ranged jump shooter.”

“The game is slowing down for me,” Joiner said. “I’m just picking my spots.”

2. There were times earlier this season when many wondered if Shuler could carry a team at this level. After all, Terence Davis and Breein Tyree are gone, leaving the load on Shuler. In recent weeks, Shuler has looked more than able to handle the scoring load while also handling point guard duties.

“I just feel like I got my teammates involved more,” Shuler said. “Playing with T.D. and Breein, they gave me the tools to learn how to lead a team.”

Shuler added four rebounds and four assists Saturday.

3. Ole Miss really defended. The Rebels’ zone defense gave Texas A&M all sorts of problems, but their man defense was just as effective. Effort is critical on defense, and Ole Miss gave tremendous effort from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

“Our 1-3-1 defense was terrific,” Davis said. “It kind of kept them off balance and really created some offense with good defense and got the ball into the open floor. It was just a good win against a well-coached team. For about 25 minutes, that’s the best we’ve been.”

4. Texas A&M shot just 39.2 percent from the floor and just 5-for-21 from the 3-point line. Ole Miss gave the Aggies precious few open looks. The Rebels forced 18 turnovers and out-rebounded the Aggies, 32-31. It was a dominant defensive performance for a team whose calling card simply must be defense.

“We responded in the right way,” Joiner said. “We take coaching and criticism and try to put it into play. We wanted to show we could do it against high-majors and we’re showing we can do that.”

5. Ole Miss wants to play fast on offense and get into transition. The Rebels were able to do that at times on Saturday and it showed in the final box. Ole Miss won fast break points, 15-3 and forced 10 steals.