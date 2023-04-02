10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.
GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.
1. Ole Miss will begin its third week of spring football Tuesday.
Lane Kiffin will meet with the media on Tuesday, and I strongly suspect the first few questions will be about quarterbacks. That’s not me making fun of myself or my fellow scribes on the beat. Nope, everyone is talking quarterbacks as incumbent Jaxson Dart, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard battle for the gig.
“I definitely feel like Walker right now is in a developmental phase,” Ole Miss wide receiver Jalen Knox said. “After that, it’s just Dart and Spencer going at it. We’ll see what happens.”
On Saturday, in a thud scrimmage at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Dart appeared to take most of the No. 1 reps. Sanders took reps with the starting offense and the backups, and Howard appeared to take exclusively back-up reps, though some starters appeared to get work during his time on the field.
“I see they’re both grinding,” Knox said. “They’re both getting to it. They’re coming to work every day. I work out with both of them. They’re high-motor guys. I like seeing all three of them at work.”
“Dart has definitely looked way better than he had last year,” running back Ulysses Bentley IV said. “He’s a leader. He’s better prepared this year. All the quarterbacks are real good.”
“It’s a crazy competition going on,” linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk said. “All of them are good. All of them are dialing it up and making plays. It’s just fun to watch them.”
2. The other big story line to follow this spring has been the implementation of new defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s scheme.
“I think we’re adapting good,” Ole Miss defensive back Trey Washington said. “Everybody’s focused on playing fast and playing physical and getting the scheme together so we can play together and execute at a high level.”
Washington said the defensive scheme being installed by the former Alabama defensive coordinator is “multiple, lot of people at different positions. We’re just focused on executing.”
Washington said he’s being asked to be more versatile and involved in different coverages.
“I’m just focused on taking advantage of every rep I’m getting,” Washington said.
“He’s a real funny guy,” Cistrunk said, referring to Golding. “He treats us pretty fair. You have to experience it to be able to understand what it’s like playing for him.
“It is a lot to learn and it’s a big change from the 3-4 to a 4-2. We’re slow to get it but we’re making progress day by day. Basically we’re all getting together and learning from each other and learn each others’ strengths and weaknesses and just bond, really.”
3. Bentley had a smile on his face when he met with the media last week.
After getting off to a hot start last season, including four early touchdowns, Bentley suffered a wrist injury that basically put his season on ice.
He played in just seven games for the Rebels, basically losing his carries to Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.
“It was definitely frustrating with the injury, being out,” Bentley said. “I wished I was out there with the guys. I was just getting to the point of knowing the offense better and all that kind of stuff.”
Bentley said he tore two main ligaments in his wrist. He had ad to have surgery and therapy.
“I’m good now,” Bentley said. “My role is to be a leader for the offense and the team and go out there and be able to run the ball all day long.”
New running backs coach Kevin Smith, back in Ole Miss after a year at Miami, “has definitely helped us a lot,” Bentley said. “He’s making sure we have our shoulders square and being aligned with the O-line and stuff like that to be able to read those holes.
4. The college basketball season will end Monday night in Houston. My one last sure-to-be wrong pick for the season:
Connecticut 72
San Diego State 65
By the way, San Diego State's win over FAU Saturday was one of those games we'll remember for a long time. The swing of emotions is what that tournament is all about.
5. Speaking of college basketball, I expect things to start to heat up for Chris Beard and Co. here in the coming weeks.
Ole Miss will obviously be very active in the NCAA transfer portal, and the Rebels haven’t added anyone from the portal — at least not publicly — just yet. However, Beard is off to strong start on retention alone.
Three players — guards Matthew Murrell and T.J. Caldwell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield — have either announced they’ll exit the portal or won’t get in it at all. That’s great news for the Ole Miss program, as that’s a solid nucleus to build around.
The SEC is going to have a new look next season, given how many players from the league have already declared for the NBA Draft. I fully expect Beard to bring in impactful players from the portal, but having Murrell, Brakefield and Caldwell decide to return is a great start.
6. I don’t watch a lot of women’s college basketball. I find the product kind of sluggish more often than not.
However, I looked forward to Sunday’s national championship game between LSU and Iowa.
I’ve been aware of Kim Mulkey since she was a pig-tailed point guard for Louisiana Tech back when I was growing up in Ruston. And I was so excited when the Hawkeyes knocked off unbeaten South Carolina in the national semifinals Friday night.
LSU won Sunday, claiming a national title in Mulkey’s second season in Baton Rouge. Congratulations to the Tigers.
However, the game was spoiled by horrific officiating. No one tuned in to hear whistles. People like me, people who normally don’t watch the sport, wanted to see if Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark could shoot the Hawkeyes to a title.
Instead, Clark picked up a technical foul in the third quarter — her fourth personal of the afternoon — for harmlessly flipping the basketball after a foul call against one of her teammates.
“You’re a generational player,” Mulkey told Clark afterwards.
That’s what we wanted to see. The officials have to know emotions are running high. They have to have some discretion. It was a joke of a call. Instead of people talking about how successful this women’s tournament was, both in terms of action and TV ratings, we’re left talking about officiating.
That’s a shame.
7. Ole Miss baseball lost two of three at Texas A&M over the weekend, losing a 5-4 decision on Sunday in the series’ rubber match.
The Rebels are now 16-11 overall and 1-8 in the SEC.
The math is catching up to the Rebels now. To make the NCAA Tournament, the Rebels likely need 13 and possibly 14 SEC wins. In other words, 12-9 in the remaining SEC schedule is a bare minimum. It will likely take 13-8. Starting with this week’s Thursday-Saturday home series versus Arkansas, Ole Miss has no margin for error. The Razorbacks are 6-3 in the SEC after taking two of three from Alabama over the weekend in Fayetteville.
As Chase Parham noted Sunday, LSU in 2021 is the last SEC team to start 1-8 or worse and make the NCAA Tournament.
The Rebels, playing without three of their best pitchers, just can’t seem to put everything together. When they pitch well, the hitting is contained. When they hit, the pitching isn’t sufficient.
LSU still looms on the schedule. The rest isn’t crazy daunting, but goodness gracious, thinking this team is suddenly going to win 13 of its final 21 games requires an immense level of positivity.
"We’re close, but we’re not close enough," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. ”In this league, I know I sound like a broken record, but this league is so unforgiving, and if you don’t play well, you don’t win.”
A year after winning a national title, the Rebels are approaching the point where they need a miracle to defend their crown in June.
8. Here are my predictions for next weekend in the SEC:
Vanderbilt 2-of-3 at Missouri
LSU 2-of-3 at South Carolina
Alabama sweeps versus Mississippi State
Ole Miss 2-of-3 versus Arkansas
Florida 2-of-3 at Tennessee
Auburn 2-of-3 versus Texas A&M
Kentucky 2-of-3 at Georgia
9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 180 — Lamb Arayes with Sweet Potatoes.
Middle Eastern street food at its finest. With Easter just 1 week away, this will be a twist on your traditional lamb roast. It is widely popular and deserves to be in your recipe book.
Tidbit #1: For me, a lamb can be very lamby. That is why you don’t need to overcook it. Also, you can add another meat, beef, for instance, to calm the intensity of the taste.
Tidbit #1.2: You will need to have the lamb and beef both ground. Usually, for the lamb, this can be done at the butcher’s shop. For me, just mincing the meat isn’t enough.
Tidbit #3: The sweet potatoes help to balance out the taste of the dish just by cutting them in half and roasting them. You can get a good look by then cutting the halves into halves. Put them just under the broiler element in your oven just before serving to get a little char.
Tidbit #4: You will put the meat in the pitas raw*. When the pitas are cooked, this will also cook the meat on the inside.
Things you will need:
8 people
Preparation time - 10 minutes
Cooking time - 35 minutes
Rest time - 5 minutes
Glass of Malbec
Utensils needed:
Work surface and serrated knife
Mixing bowl
Box grater
Stove top and oven (or grill)
Baking tray
Spoon
Measuring cups
Tongs
Parchment paper
Ingredients needed:
2 lbs ground lamb
2 lbs ground beef
1 yellow onion, grated
3 Tomatoes, grated
½ Cup tahini paste
2 Tsp chopped garlic
1 Tsp allspice
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp honey
1 Bunch mint, shredded
1 Bunch of parsley, roughly chopped
1.5 Tsp cinnamon
4 Sweet Potatoes
8 Pita bread
Olive oil
Mise en Plac
Step 1: Turn your stove to 400°F. Chop the sweet potatoes in half and place them on your baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle the olive oil over with the cinnamon and some salt. Roast in the oven until soft.
Step 2: While the potatoes cooking, add the rest of your ingredients minus the pita bread into your mixing bowl. Mix.
Step 3: Take the pitas and cut them in half and then remove the insides. With the leftover bread, tear or chop it into the mixing bowl while finishing with salt and pepper. Mix.
Final
Step 4: Stuff the pitas with the meat mixture. Then cook on your stovetop or grill over medium-high heat. Start with the “OPEN-Faced” side down first to sear the meat. Then place the pitas on their sides to get the grill marks and toast each side.
Step 4.1: Add a drizzle of olive oil once finished cooking and then serve up with the sweet potatoes. I added a spicy salsa to top of the potatoes to add another element to the dish. It was great.
From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit and Happy Easter!
10. We’ll have coverage of Ole Miss football, baseball, football/basketball recruiting and whatever else may come up. Until then, here are some links of interest to me — and hopefully, to you — for your reading pleasure:
Joel Embiid Is Beating Double-Teams Unlike Anyone Else
LeBron, Lakers Are Going to the NBA Finals. Yes, You Read That Right.
How LSU football increased its speed and strength with a step away from the weight room
Billy Napier vows Gators offense will dramatically improve in Year 2
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger looking for a restart
Transgender pedophile defended by Stanford Law students who humiliated conservative judge in infamous video because he would not change her name in court documents
A Biden Bait-and-Switch on Electric Vehicles