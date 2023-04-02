GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmlwbGUgdGhyZWF0IPCfjq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG90dHlUb2RkeT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hvdHR5VG9kZHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9oOWczRnh4bjFuIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaDlnM0Z4eG4x bjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPbGUgTWlzcyBGb290YmFsbCAoQE9sZU1pc3NG QikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbGVNaXNzRkIvc3Rh dHVzLzE2NDI1NjU0ODc3NTcyMzAwODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

1. Ole Miss will begin its third week of spring football Tuesday. Lane Kiffin will meet with the media on Tuesday, and I strongly suspect the first few questions will be about quarterbacks. That’s not me making fun of myself or my fellow scribes on the beat. Nope, everyone is talking quarterbacks as incumbent Jaxson Dart, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard battle for the gig. “I definitely feel like Walker right now is in a developmental phase,” Ole Miss wide receiver Jalen Knox said. “After that, it’s just Dart and Spencer going at it. We’ll see what happens.” On Saturday, in a thud scrimmage at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Dart appeared to take most of the No. 1 reps. Sanders took reps with the starting offense and the backups, and Howard appeared to take exclusively back-up reps, though some starters appeared to get work during his time on the field. “I see they’re both grinding,” Knox said. “They’re both getting to it. They’re coming to work every day. I work out with both of them. They’re high-motor guys. I like seeing all three of them at work.” “Dart has definitely looked way better than he had last year,” running back Ulysses Bentley IV said. “He’s a leader. He’s better prepared this year. All the quarterbacks are real good.” “It’s a crazy competition going on,” linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk said. “All of them are good. All of them are dialing it up and making plays. It’s just fun to watch them.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIGluIHRoZSBWYXVnaHQg8J+kqTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Db21lVG9UaGVTaXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDb21lVG9UaGVTaXA8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hvdHR5VG9kZHk/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb3R0eVRvZGR5 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veVR0VEgxQzI5SiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lUdFRIMUMyOUo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2xlIE1pc3Mg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBPbGVNaXNzRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vT2xlTWlzc0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyMjQwNzY5NTMxNzQwMTYxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2. The other big story line to follow this spring has been the implementation of new defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s scheme. “I think we’re adapting good,” Ole Miss defensive back Trey Washington said. “Everybody’s focused on playing fast and playing physical and getting the scheme together so we can play together and execute at a high level.” Washington said the defensive scheme being installed by the former Alabama defensive coordinator is “multiple, lot of people at different positions. We’re just focused on executing.” Washington said he’s being asked to be more versatile and involved in different coverages. “I’m just focused on taking advantage of every rep I’m getting,” Washington said. “He’s a real funny guy,” Cistrunk said, referring to Golding. “He treats us pretty fair. You have to experience it to be able to understand what it’s like playing for him. “It is a lot to learn and it’s a big change from the 3-4 to a 4-2. We’re slow to get it but we’re making progress day by day. Basically we’re all getting together and learning from each other and learn each others’ strengths and weaknesses and just bond, really.”

Ole Miss Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

3. Bentley had a smile on his face when he met with the media last week. After getting off to a hot start last season, including four early touchdowns, Bentley suffered a wrist injury that basically put his season on ice. He played in just seven games for the Rebels, basically losing his carries to Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. “It was definitely frustrating with the injury, being out,” Bentley said. “I wished I was out there with the guys. I was just getting to the point of knowing the offense better and all that kind of stuff.” Bentley said he tore two main ligaments in his wrist. He had ad to have surgery and therapy. “I’m good now,” Bentley said. “My role is to be a leader for the offense and the team and go out there and be able to run the ball all day long.” New running backs coach Kevin Smith, back in Ole Miss after a year at Miami, “has definitely helped us a lot,” Bentley said. “He’s making sure we have our shoulders square and being aligned with the O-line and stuff like that to be able to read those holes.

San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Florida Atlantic Owls in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

4. The college basketball season will end Monday night in Houston. My one last sure-to-be wrong pick for the season: Connecticut 72 San Diego State 65 By the way, San Diego State's win over FAU Saturday was one of those games we'll remember for a long time. The swing of emotions is what that tournament is all about.

5. Speaking of college basketball, I expect things to start to heat up for Chris Beard and Co. here in the coming weeks. Ole Miss will obviously be very active in the NCAA transfer portal, and the Rebels haven’t added anyone from the portal — at least not publicly — just yet. However, Beard is off to strong start on retention alone. Three players — guards Matthew Murrell and T.J. Caldwell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield — have either announced they’ll exit the portal or won’t get in it at all. That’s great news for the Ole Miss program, as that’s a solid nucleus to build around. The SEC is going to have a new look next season, given how many players from the league have already declared for the NBA Draft. I fully expect Beard to bring in impactful players from the portal, but having Murrell, Brakefield and Caldwell decide to return is a great start.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIGlzIHdoaXN0bGVkIGZvciBhIHRlY2huaWNh bCBmb3VsIGZvciB0aGlzIHJlYWN0aW9uLiA8YnI+PGJyPkR1cmluZyBhIG5h dGlvbmFsIGNoYW1waW9uc2hpcCBnYW1lLjxicj48YnI+VGhlcmUgaGF2ZSBi ZWVuIGJhZCBvZmZpY2lhdGluZyBjYWxscyBiZWZvcmUuIDxicj48YnI+VGhp cyBpcyB0aGUgd29yc3QuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91ZkExMjBp c2YyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdWZBMTIwaXNmMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBCZW4gU3RldmVucyAoQEJlblNjb3R0U3RldmVucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5TY290dFN0ZXZlbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDI2 Mzg2NTQ5NTc5MjQzNTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMiwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

6. I don’t watch a lot of women’s college basketball. I find the product kind of sluggish more often than not. However, I looked forward to Sunday’s national championship game between LSU and Iowa. I’ve been aware of Kim Mulkey since she was a pig-tailed point guard for Louisiana Tech back when I was growing up in Ruston. And I was so excited when the Hawkeyes knocked off unbeaten South Carolina in the national semifinals Friday night. LSU won Sunday, claiming a national title in Mulkey’s second season in Baton Rouge. Congratulations to the Tigers. However, the game was spoiled by horrific officiating. No one tuned in to hear whistles. People like me, people who normally don’t watch the sport, wanted to see if Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark could shoot the Hawkeyes to a title. Instead, Clark picked up a technical foul in the third quarter — her fourth personal of the afternoon — for harmlessly flipping the basketball after a foul call against one of her teammates. “You’re a generational player,” Mulkey told Clark afterwards. That’s what we wanted to see. The officials have to know emotions are running high. They have to have some discretion. It was a joke of a call. Instead of people talking about how successful this women’s tournament was, both in terms of action and TV ratings, we’re left talking about officiating. That’s a shame.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWJzIGZhbGwgdG8gdGhlIEFnZ2llcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1FKNHFMVFQ4NHIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RSjRxTFRUODRy PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9sZSBNaXNzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAT2xlTWlzc0JT QikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbGVNaXNzQlNCL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjQyNjMxNzQwODgyNjY1NDgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkFwcmlsIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

7. Ole Miss baseball lost two of three at Texas A&M over the weekend, losing a 5-4 decision on Sunday in the series’ rubber match. The Rebels are now 16-11 overall and 1-8 in the SEC. The math is catching up to the Rebels now. To make the NCAA Tournament, the Rebels likely need 13 and possibly 14 SEC wins. In other words, 12-9 in the remaining SEC schedule is a bare minimum. It will likely take 13-8. Starting with this week’s Thursday-Saturday home series versus Arkansas, Ole Miss has no margin for error. The Razorbacks are 6-3 in the SEC after taking two of three from Alabama over the weekend in Fayetteville. As Chase Parham noted Sunday, LSU in 2021 is the last SEC team to start 1-8 or worse and make the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels, playing without three of their best pitchers, just can’t seem to put everything together. When they pitch well, the hitting is contained. When they hit, the pitching isn’t sufficient. LSU still looms on the schedule. The rest isn’t crazy daunting, but goodness gracious, thinking this team is suddenly going to win 13 of its final 21 games requires an immense level of positivity. "We’re close, but we’re not close enough," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. ”In this league, I know I sound like a broken record, but this league is so unforgiving, and if you don’t play well, you don’t win.” A year after winning a national title, the Rebels are approaching the point where they need a miracle to defend their crown in June.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXZvIGhhZCBoaW1zZWxmIGEgZGF5IG9uIHRoZSBidW1wLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmFuZHlCb3lzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVmFuZHlCb3lzPC9h PiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BbmNo b3JEb3duP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQW5j aG9yRG93bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL044RHFOQzNnaEgi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OOERxTkMzZ2hIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZh bmRlcmJpbHQgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBWYW5keUJveXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFuZHlCb3lzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyNjQ3MjgwODU0 MzkyODMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

8. Here are my predictions for next weekend in the SEC: Vanderbilt 2-of-3 at Missouri LSU 2-of-3 at South Carolina Alabama sweeps versus Mississippi State Ole Miss 2-of-3 versus Arkansas Florida 2-of-3 at Tennessee Auburn 2-of-3 versus Texas A&M Kentucky 2-of-3 at Georgia

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 180 — Lamb Arayes with Sweet Potatoes. Middle Eastern street food at its finest. With Easter just 1 week away, this will be a twist on your traditional lamb roast. It is widely popular and deserves to be in your recipe book. Tidbit #1: For me, a lamb can be very lamby. That is why you don’t need to overcook it. Also, you can add another meat, beef, for instance, to calm the intensity of the taste. Tidbit #1.2: You will need to have the lamb and beef both ground. Usually, for the lamb, this can be done at the butcher’s shop. For me, just mincing the meat isn’t enough. Tidbit #3: The sweet potatoes help to balance out the taste of the dish just by cutting them in half and roasting them. You can get a good look by then cutting the halves into halves. Put them just under the broiler element in your oven just before serving to get a little char. Tidbit #4: You will put the meat in the pitas raw*. When the pitas are cooked, this will also cook the meat on the inside. Things you will need: 8 people Preparation time - 10 minutes Cooking time - 35 minutes Rest time - 5 minutes Glass of Malbec Utensils needed: Work surface and serrated knife Mixing bowl Box grater Stove top and oven (or grill) Baking tray Spoon Measuring cups Tongs Parchment paper Ingredients needed: 2 lbs ground lamb 2 lbs ground beef 1 yellow onion, grated 3 Tomatoes, grated ½ Cup tahini paste 2 Tsp chopped garlic 1 Tsp allspice 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp honey 1 Bunch mint, shredded 1 Bunch of parsley, roughly chopped 1.5 Tsp cinnamon 4 Sweet Potatoes 8 Pita bread Olive oil Mise en Plac Step 1: Turn your stove to 400°F. Chop the sweet potatoes in half and place them on your baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle the olive oil over with the cinnamon and some salt. Roast in the oven until soft. Step 2: While the potatoes cooking, add the rest of your ingredients minus the pita bread into your mixing bowl. Mix. Step 3: Take the pitas and cut them in half and then remove the insides. With the leftover bread, tear or chop it into the mixing bowl while finishing with salt and pepper. Mix. Final Step 4: Stuff the pitas with the meat mixture. Then cook on your stovetop or grill over medium-high heat. Start with the “OPEN-Faced” side down first to sear the meat. Then place the pitas on their sides to get the grill marks and toast each side. Step 4.1: Add a drizzle of olive oil once finished cooking and then serve up with the sweet potatoes. I added a spicy salsa to top of the potatoes to add another element to the dish. It was great. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit and Happy Easter!