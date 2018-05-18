2019 Fla. WR Kalani Norris anxious to visit Oxford following Ole Miss offer
Ole Miss has had some recent successes recruiting the state of Florida, and defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff has placed a priority on the area again in the early stages of the upcoming class of 2019.
On Thursday, McGriff spent some time evaluating talent at Columbus High School in Miami. Among the new offers?
2019 WR Kalani Norris, who already has quite the offer sheet.
Norris caught up with RebelGrove.com to discuss the Ole Miss offer, his summer plans, and more.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news