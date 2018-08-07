Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 09:06:05 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 in-state ATH Jakivuan Brown high on Ole Miss early

Chad Simmons
Rivals.com

Jakivuan Brownis a very intriguing prospect out of Horn Lake (Miss.).The 6-foot-2, 230 pound jumbo-athlete in the 2020 class is being recruited to play both sides of the ball. He could project as a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}