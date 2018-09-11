5 Questions: McCready, Tsoukalas preview No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss
Top-ranked Alabama and Ole Miss square off Saturday night at 6 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
Both teams are 2-0, and it's the Southeastern Conference opener for both squads. Prior to Saturday's game, BamaInsider.com's Tony Tsoukalas and RebelGrove.com's Neal McCready exchanged questions and answers about the Crimson Tide and the Rebels in advance of Saturday's contest.
Tony Tsoukalas: 1. Is this a revenge game for Ole Miss considering last year’s score?
Neal McCready: No, it’s really not. Look, given the state of the program and all of the things that have gone down with the NCAA investigation over the past six years, if there’s revenge to be had, it’s against Mississippi State for its role in the circus that has enveloped the Ole Miss program.
Alabama destroyed Ole Miss, 66-3, a year ago, but that game occurred during a timeframe that included a Committee on Infractions hearing in Covington, Ohio, and in the wake of Hugh Freeze’s firing for using a university phone to solicit erotic massage.
So, no, not really, I don’t think revenge is a motivating factor this week whatsoever.
Tony Tsoukalas: 2. How improved is this year’s team?
Neal McCready: It’s better on the offensive end. Jordan Ta’amu is a better fit for Phil Longo than Shea Patterson. He is more poised in the pocket, distributes the ball to a wider array of receivers and is widely respected by his teammates. Scottie Phillips has rushed for 311 yards in his first two games at Ole Miss, giving the Rebels balance on that side of the football.
Defensively, well, that’s another story.
Tony Tsoukalas: 3. Does Ole Miss have any chance of slowing down Alabama’s offense?
Neal McCready: Like I was saying…
To answer your question: No. Southern Illinois scored on seven of its first nine possessions last Saturday, and there’s no Damien Harris or Tua Tagovailoa in Carbondale.
Ole Miss’ failure to recruit impact players on the defensive side of the football over the past few years has shown up in a big way over the past two seasons. The Rebels’ best linebacker is true freshman Kevontae’ Ruggs. Another freshman, Jacquez Jones, is playing significant snaps. Cornerback Jaylon Jones, the Rebels’ best defender, is out for the season with a knee injury. In short, Ole Miss’ defense is a mess.
Tony Tsoukalas: 4. Who is the biggest X-factor for Ole Miss in this matchup?
Neal McCready: Look, every time must factor for Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown. He’s a game-changer, a guy who must be accounted for every play. He can take over a game and/or change it on any given play. He’s very difficult to single-cover, and if teams bracket him or double-cover him, the Rebels have other receivers _ DK Metcalf, DaMarkus Lodge and Braylon Sanders _ who can make defenses pay for overemphasizing Brown.
Tony Tsoukalas: 5. What will need to happen for Ole Miss to pull the upset?
Neal McCready: I hate to be cute and overly sarcastic here, but realistically, Alabama would have to play terribly and commit a litany of turnovers for Ole Miss to have a chance. I guess it’s conceivable Ole Miss’ offense picks on Alabama’s young secondary and the Crimson Tide’s offense commits a handful of costly turnovers. That combination would give Ole Miss a chance. Anything other than that and I just don’t see a scenario where Ole Miss wins.
Neal McCready: 1. Two games into the season, how much of a distraction is Alabama’s quarterback situation?
Tony Tsoukalas: It’s driven some Alabama fans crazy, but it hasn’t seemed to bother the team at all. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts had almost identical quarterback ratings against Arkansas State last week. That being said, the way the Red Wolves’ secondary played, most quarterbacks would have cut through their defense.
It will be interesting to see how Alabama uses its quarterbacks when its involved in a tight game. That probably won’t happen this week, but I would expect to see Tagovailoa behind center until Alabama pulls ahead by a few scores. This game should tell us more about how Nick Saban plans to use both quarterbacks this year.
Neal McCready: 2. Alabama’s running game hasn’t hit its stride yet. Why is that?
Tony Tsoukalas: It really hasn’t struggled. It’s just now Alabama has a passing game to go with it. Through two games, the Crimson Tide has averaged 250 rushing yards per game and 5.81 yards per carry.
Najee Harris is the only Alabama running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries last week. Due to Alabama’s depth at running back, we might not see many 100-yard rushers this season. That being said, Alabama might lean on its backs in the coming weeks, especially as other teams start to figure out Tagovailoa more.
Neal McCready: 3. There’s been talk about Alabama’s young secondary? Is that just bluster or is that unit actually vulnerable?
Tony Tsoukalas: They were supposed to be exposed by Louisville’s passing attack and then again against Arkansas State. Barring a few lapses in coverage, Alabama came away unscathed both times. It’s still a young group, but it’s one filled with four- and five-star talent.
Ole Miss will present the toughest test to date. The Rebels should have quite bit more success than Alabama’s other two opponents. However, I don’t see this unit completelyfolding regardless of what offense it faces.
Neal McCready: 4. Alabama destroyed Ole Miss last season. How can Nick Saban get his team to take the Rebels seriously Saturday?
Tony Tsoukalas: It’s unfortunate for Ole Miss that this is the SEC opener. That should keep Alabama’s locked in this week as Saban stresses the importance of improving for conference play.
If there’s one thing Alabama has to worry about it’s that this team has yet to be punched in the mouth. I know these are two completely different teams, but the last time the Crimson Tide traveled to Oxford, Miss., it fell into an early three-touchdown hole. This year’s squad might not have the composure on defense to handle such a deficit.
Neal McCready: 5. If the football gods came down and told you this Alabama team didn’t make the college football playoff, what would you assume happened?
Tony Tsoukalas: Mack Wilson and or Dylan Moses went down with season-ending injuries. Alabama is already so thin at inside linebacker; it can’t afford to lose anybody at the position. That’s a concerning thought considering seven Alabama linebackers missed at least one game due to injury last season.
Alabama already saw its depth diminished this offseason as sophomore VanDarius Cowan was dismissed from the team while redshirt senior Keith Holcombe elected to focus on baseball this season. That leaves redshirt freshman Markail Benton as the lead replacement if either Wilson or Moses goes down.