Both teams are 2-0, and it's the Southeastern Conference opener for both squads. Prior to Saturday's game, BamaInsider.com's Tony Tsoukalas and RebelGrove.com's Neal McCready exchanged questions and answers about the Crimson Tide and the Rebels in advance of Saturday's contest.

Top-ranked Alabama and Ole Miss square off Saturday night at 6 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Tony Tsoukalas: 1. Is this a revenge game for Ole Miss considering last year’s score?

Neal McCready: No, it’s really not. Look, given the state of the program and all of the things that have gone down with the NCAA investigation over the past six years, if there’s revenge to be had, it’s against Mississippi State for its role in the circus that has enveloped the Ole Miss program.

Alabama destroyed Ole Miss, 66-3, a year ago, but that game occurred during a timeframe that included a Committee on Infractions hearing in Covington, Ohio, and in the wake of Hugh Freeze’s firing for using a university phone to solicit erotic massage.

So, no, not really, I don’t think revenge is a motivating factor this week whatsoever.

Tony Tsoukalas: 2. How improved is this year’s team?

Neal McCready: It’s better on the offensive end. Jordan Ta’amu is a better fit for Phil Longo than Shea Patterson. He is more poised in the pocket, distributes the ball to a wider array of receivers and is widely respected by his teammates. Scottie Phillips has rushed for 311 yards in his first two games at Ole Miss, giving the Rebels balance on that side of the football.

Defensively, well, that’s another story.

Tony Tsoukalas: 3. Does Ole Miss have any chance of slowing down Alabama’s offense?

Neal McCready: Like I was saying…

To answer your question: No. Southern Illinois scored on seven of its first nine possessions last Saturday, and there’s no Damien Harris or Tua Tagovailoa in Carbondale.

Ole Miss’ failure to recruit impact players on the defensive side of the football over the past few years has shown up in a big way over the past two seasons. The Rebels’ best linebacker is true freshman Kevontae’ Ruggs. Another freshman, Jacquez Jones, is playing significant snaps. Cornerback Jaylon Jones, the Rebels’ best defender, is out for the season with a knee injury. In short, Ole Miss’ defense is a mess.

Tony Tsoukalas: 4. Who is the biggest X-factor for Ole Miss in this matchup?

Neal McCready: Look, every time must factor for Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown. He’s a game-changer, a guy who must be accounted for every play. He can take over a game and/or change it on any given play. He’s very difficult to single-cover, and if teams bracket him or double-cover him, the Rebels have other receivers _ DK Metcalf, DaMarkus Lodge and Braylon Sanders _ who can make defenses pay for overemphasizing Brown.

Tony Tsoukalas: 5. What will need to happen for Ole Miss to pull the upset?

Neal McCready: I hate to be cute and overly sarcastic here, but realistically, Alabama would have to play terribly and commit a litany of turnovers for Ole Miss to have a chance. I guess it’s conceivable Ole Miss’ offense picks on Alabama’s young secondary and the Crimson Tide’s offense commits a handful of costly turnovers. That combination would give Ole Miss a chance. Anything other than that and I just don’t see a scenario where Ole Miss wins.