OXFORD — No. 20 Ole Miss entertains No. 13 LSU in a critical Southeastern Conference Western Division showdown Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (5 p.m., ESPN). For the Rebels, a second SEC loss would be a dagger for their title hopes. For the Tigers, who opened the season with a loss to Florida State in Atlanta, a loss would basically end their College Football Playoff dreams. An Ole Miss win would give the Rebels real momentum nearing the midpoint of the season. An LSU win would improve the Tigers to 3-0 in league play — LSU has won at Mississippi State and narrowly defeated Arkansas last weekend in Baton Rouge — and keep them on path for a conference title run. RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready and DeathValleyInsider.com publisher Jefferson Powell exchanged questions and answers about the teams they cover to get you ready for Saturday’s renewal of the Magnolia Bowl.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) rolls out to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Ole Miss, 24-10. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson Powell: How has Jaxson Dart progressed from last season to this season and what are some of the problems he could pose for this LSU defense? Neal McCready: Dart has been much more comfortable and composed in the offense so far this season. He has taken care of the football much more effectively and cut down on his turnover rate. He’s clearly the leader of the offense and he plays with a toughness and grit that teammates appreciate. He’s a willing and effective runner and when he has time, he’s been a very accurate passer. He’ll unleash the occasional deep ball, but he’s most effective in the intermediate game, from the hash to the sidelines. He hasn’t used the middle of the field a lot this season, but a lot of that has been due to injuries to the receiver corps.

Jefferson Powell: This is a Rivalry game that dates back to 1894 and these teams have been playing annually since 1945. What do you think this game means to both of these fan bases? Neal McCready: I can’t speak for fan bases, but I think this is a game Ole Miss fans cherish. It’s a long, historic rivalry, as you said, and I think it is one of the more fun rivalry games in the SEC. Ole Miss fans love beating LSU and know it’s difficult to pull off, but the rivalry with the Tigers isn’t as toxic or nasty as the one with Mississippi State. I can’t speak to how LSU fans feel about the Ole Miss game.

Jefferson Powell: Last season Ole Miss had one of the best offenses in college football. Are there any major differences you see in the Ole Miss offense this season, compared to the top-10 offense they fielded a year ago? Neal McCready: Sure. Right now, Ole Miss can’t run the football effectively. Is that because of deficiencies up front? Is that because injuries and lack of development at the receiver positions have allowed defenses to key on the running game more? I don’t know. Lane Kiffin is paid a lot of money to figure it out.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) reaches for Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson Powell: This game features two teams with offenses ranked in the top 25 and two defenses ranked outside the top 60 in all of college football. Vegas has the Over/Under at 67 currently, do you see this game as an offensive slugfest? Neal McCready: I kind of like the under here. I know LSU and Arkansas had a shootout, but it didn’t develop until the second half. Malik Nabors is a problem for Ole Miss and Jaden Daniels destroyed the Rebels last season in Baton Rouge. This is a major test for the Ole Miss defense, but they are coming off a solid performance in Tuscaloosa. I think both teams get into the 20s and maybe the low 30s, which would get to the number, but in the end, I think the loser finishes in the 20s.

Jefferson Powell: Who are some players on both sides of the ball that you could see making an impact for Ole Miss against LSU? Neal McCready: For Ole Miss, it’s all about getting Quinshon Judkins going. To win a big game against a top SEC foe, Judkins has to be a factor. Ole Miss needs a healthy Tre Harris to have a big day, and the Rebels need tight end Caden Prieskorn to be as effective as Arkansas’ Luke Hasz was last week in Baton Rouge. Defensively, keep an eye on Suntarine Perkins. The freshman linebacker was terrific in Tuscaloosa and he’s a play-maker. Ole Miss needs cornerback Deantre Prince to hold his own versus Nabers. It’s a tall order, but Prince has stepped up in the past.

Jefferson Powell: If you were LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, how would you approach attacking this Ole Miss offense? Neal McCready: I’d focus on the running game, try to take it away and get Ole Miss in third-and-long and then attack the Rebels’ offensive line from the edges. I’d try to take away Dart’s escape lanes and not give him time to let things develop downfield. Ole Miss, in my opinion, has to play ahead of the chains and very close on the scoreboard. If the Rebels have to chase points, I think it’s going to be a long night.

LSU Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly reacts during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Neal McCready: It’s Year 2 for Brian Kelly. Is this LSU team about what you expected given the timeline? Jefferson Powell: Entering the season LSU fans were optimistic and hopeful that he could capture some of that second year magic that women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and baseball coach Jay Johnson saw in their second years, both earning national titles in their respective sports. The Tigers have hardly looked like a national championship team, but they've resembled a team that could make a deep run and potentially position themselves in that discussion for a possible CFP berth. Honestly to answer the question, for me it's both yes and no. Yes, because I think this team can be in position to be in that discussion but in the same sense I want to say no, because this defense, while it has improved over the last few weeks, is still a bit inconsistent for me. Most notably the issues lie within the backend of the defense and it was a question mark heading into fall camp and those questions have carried over to the regular season. It seems like Brian Kelly and staff have settled on their top two cornerbacks in Zy Alexander and Denver Harris, but the inconsistencies are still there. Losing Greg Brooks hurt a lot, but Andre Sam has been establishing himself as a safety that can make big plays. If they can shore up that secondary and find some consistency this could be a dangerous team because I think they've got the offensive firepower to score with anyone.

Neal McCready: Jaden Daniels was terrific in the second half versus Arkansas but he got off to a slow start. What have you seen from him this season, his second in the SEC? Jefferson Powell: He's a lot more confident in the offense when it comes to understanding the things that are happening on the field. He does an exceptional job of extending plays and the biggest difference I've seen from him this year compared to last season is his willingness to take those shots down the field. Brian Kelly said it best in camp when asked about Daniels' progression. He said he approaches every down like it's third-and-10. That was his way of saying he's much more willing to throw the ball down the field, as opposed to taking a lot of those checkdowns like we saw last season and I think that's something we've seen a lot more of this season. The kid has been lights out the last three weeks and a big reason for that was not only his willingness to throw it down the field, but his ability to do so. The scary thing is, he could have been more accurate on a few of his throws last week. There was at least one deep ball he underthrew that should have been six. The other one he underthrew, Brian Thomas Jr. came back to it and made an exceptional juggling catch and managed to get away from the defender to score. If he can get that timing down, and put more air under some of those throws, it seems crazy to say it but he could be even better.

Neal McCready: When teams control Malik Nabers, what does that look like? Along those lines, that’s a talented offense. Can teams give too much attention to Nabers and allow other Tigers to make them pay? Jefferson Powell: The only team this season that has really slowed Nabers was Florida State and we saw how that turned out. Nabers was targeted 13 times in that game and only pulled in six receptions for 67 yards and was held out of the end zone. Since then he's been on a tear. In the last three games he has a combined 26 receptions for 456 yards and five touchdowns. But to your point there are other guys that can make opposing defenses pay. One of those is Brian Thomas Jr. He's starting to emerge as a legitimate threat down the field and has had some nice games himself. At 6-foot-4, 205-pounds and speed to burn, he creates a lot of matchup problems for opposing defenses. Another guy to watch out for is Mason Taylor. The sophomore tight end has been a little dinged up but should be 100 percent and he's developing into a solid pass catching option in this offense as well. So while the offense certainly flows through Nabers, he's not the only one that can have a big night.

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (92) gestures with linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) after a sack against Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports