OFFICIAL | Kermit Davis returns to home state to lead Rebel Hoops. Public introduction Monday at 5:30 p.m. at The Pavilion.



OXFORD -- Kermit Davis has a reputation. He’s a hard-nosed, no-nonsense guy who is very demanding of his players both on and off the floor. That reputation has been earned over the 36 years he’s been an assistant or head coach, but Davis isn't always a tough guy. “He wasn’t as tough on (older sister) Ally and I as he was on his players, I can tell you that,” Davis’ daughter, Claire Johnson, said Thursday afternoon. “He’s an awesome guy.” Johnson, 25, moved to Murfreesboro, Tenn., with her family when she was nine years old. Her dad had been a head coach at Idaho, Texas A&M and Idaho again before joining John Brady’s staff at LSU before he became the head coach at Middle Tennessee in 2002. Davis slowly rebuilt the Middle Tennessee program, making the NCAA tournament for the first time in 2013. Davis earned a spot in the 68-team field again in 2015 and 2016, and the Blue Raiders became one of the most feared mid-major programs in the country. Despite that body of success, Davis didn’t land the elite Power-5 job he coveted. “His name would always be mentioned but it would never come to a close,” Johnson said. “In the end, I’d have to say God had a plan and we’re 45 minutes from him.” Ole Miss made official on Thursday what was basically known as early as Sunday — Davis is the Rebels’ new head coach. He’ll be officially introduced in Oxford on Monday, a day after Middle Tennessee plays at Louisville in the second round of the NIT. Davis’ family, one with strong ties to Mississippi, will join him in Oxford. Johnson and her husband, former Mississippi State golfer Fletcher Johnson, live in Tupelo. Davis’ parents, former Mississippi State coach Kermit Sr. and Nancy, live just five minutes across town in Tupelo, as does his sister, Jennifer. Davis’ brother, Bill, lives in Olive Branch. The new Ole Miss coach played at Mississippi State, and the family ties to MSU are strong, but that’s about to change. “Blood is thicker than alma mater,” Johnson said. “Dad is a Mississippi State guy, but it won’t be hard for me to put blue and red on and yell, ‘Hotty Toddy.’ That’s for sure.”

"It was flattering and staggering, some of the things (McPhee and Massaro) did to try to keep Betty and I in Murfreesboro," Davis said. But Ole Miss' offer was "life-changing. I feel very, very blessed and very fortunate to get the contract that we did." https://t.co/bNoCT8yE6M — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) March 15, 2018

‘HOME-RUN HIRE’ Brady, like Davis, is a Mississippian. The McComb native, who led LSU to the Final Four in 2006, has long been one of Davis’ strongest advocates. For weeks, Brady has told anyone who would listen Davis would do big things if given the opportunity in Oxford. Among the ears he bent belonged to Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork. “Coaches know what Kermit Davis is,” Brady said. “Poll the coaches in the SEC and I promise you Kermit Davis is the guy they don’t want coaching in Oxford. Coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for Kermit. For Ole Miss, it’s a great fit and a great hire.” Davis’ ties to Mississippi, Brady said, are going to be beneficial when Davis begins the task of rebuilding Ole Miss’ roster. In any situation, I think relationships matter,” Brady said. “Relationships, coaches he knows, affiliation with the state, that does make a difference, and I think he’s going to be able to convey that in a young man’s home. Kermit will hit the ground running. I promise you he knows exactly who he wants to recruit.” Hattiesburg native Tim Floyd, a former college and NBA head coach, hired Davis as an assistant coach at Idaho 34 years ago. “It’s a home run hire,” Floyd told Mississippi Today’s Rick Cleveland Wednesday. “They knocked it out of the park. Ole Miss has crushed it. …Kermit always understood all the components it took to be a coach. He understood that the smallest details count so much and that’s probably because he grew up as the son of a really fine coach. Some guys know offense, but not defense. Others understand how to coach defense but not offense. Some guys understand both but can’t communicate it to the players. Kermit gets it all. “His teams are incredibly hard to prepare for. Defensively, they disrupt you. Offensively, they don’t turn it over much and every time I see ’em, the best shooter is taking the best shots, the second best shooter is taking the second most shots and the third and so on. They all know their roles. One of the most impressive things about Kermit is that he is always evolving as a coach. He has never gotten stuck in his ways, which so many coaches do.” Brady agreed with Floyd’s assessment, noting that he’d seen his friend and colleague adapt. “I think Kermit has coached smarter over the years,” Brady said. “He probably did it one way at one time but over time, as young people have changed, he has adapted. He’s going to hold them accountable for what they’re supposed to do on and off the floor. In today’s world, accountability is a huge quality to have, whether it’s in basketball or business. Without accountability, you lose respect. The players at Middle respond to him and they play so hard because he’s fair, he’s consistent and they know he cares about them.”

Kermit Davis celebrates after winning the Conference USA regular season title earlier this year. Davis' Middle Tennessee team will face Louisville Sunday evening in the second round of the NIT. USA Today Sports

‘A SLEEPING GIANT’ Davis hasn’t yet named his coaching staff at Ole Miss but Ronnie Hamilton will be part of it. Hamilton has been with Davis at Middle Tennessee for the past four seasons after stints at Tulane and Houston. Hamilton said what makes Davis special is his commitment to detail — to every detail. “I’ve been around some real good coaches but the thing about Coach Davis is he never has a day off,” Hamilton said. “His prep, energy, practice — he has a standard and it’s a high level. Everyone has to meet it, and the standard never deviates. That standard applies to how we practice, do academics, dress, everything. Because of that we’ve been able to build it. “He’s as good as an X and O coach as I’ve seen, but he comes to work with his lunch pail, and that’s what makes him really, really good.” Davis doesn’t play favorites. No one is above the rules. Just this month, a starter was a minute late for a team meeting, Hamilton said. That player didn’t start in the Conference USA quarterfinal game against Southern Miss, a loss that likely killed the Blue Raiders’ NCAA tournament hopes. Program is bigger than player in Davis’ system, and it’s allowed him to have success with all types of players, from high schoolers to junior college transfers to graduate transfers. Hamilton said he anticipated Davis will dip into all of those areas once they get to Oxford, though he expects the overwhelming emphasis will be placed on landing and developing high school players. “We’ll always try to dig in and get the very best junior college players, but we want to build around high school,” Hamilton said. "Coach wants to always try to stay old and experienced by recruiting and developing. We’ve been involved with some really good high school players here now and we’ll be able to recruit them at that level. “I think Ole Miss is a sleeping giant. There’s so much there to sell.” Chris Dortch, the publisher of Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, a staple for college hoops coaches and fans alike, concurs with Hamilton. "I'm biased, because Kermit and I go back a long way,” Dortch said. “But I think his time to coach an SEC program was long overdue. He'll do a fine job at Ole Miss, and because he and Andy Kennedy are such good friends, he'll have a great resource to call upon when he needs direction. But Kermit won't need a ton of help. He's a great X and O tactician, he does a good job selling his program, and I'm certain he can recruit the talent he needs to be successful. Ole Miss had a down year, but Kermit doesn't inherit a disaster. Andy Kennedy did a good job, and the program is in much better shape than he found it, including first rate facilities. Kermit will take this ball and run with it, and serve out the rest of a distinguished career where he belongs -- in the SEC.”

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders head coach Kermit Davis is greeted buy his wife, Betty, after his team defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores, 66-63, at Memorial Gymnasium in December 2017. Jim Brown/USA Today Sports