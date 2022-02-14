After catching up with Springer, Ole Miss lands on Lewis' radar

Parker Lewis has never been to Oxford, Mississippi.

Prior to Sunday night, Jeremy Springer wasn’t familiar with the city, either.

Yet there they were, on the phone, on Monday night as Springer tried to find his way back to his hotel in Oxford while renewing acquaintances with the USC transfer portal kicker.

Springer recruited Lewis when he an assistant at Arizona. After a stint at Marshall, Marshall was hired as the special teams coach at Ole Miss this past weekend. Lewis, who made 17 of 22 field goal attempts at USC last season, entered the transfer portal after the season. So on Monday night, the two were doing more than just catching up.

“I had a really good relationship with him,” said Lewis, a Phoenix product. “I got offered by him my sophomore year. He was actually the first coach to ever come see me kick, so I have a really great relationship with him and respect him a lot.

“It was kind of funny. He was actually lost, trying to get back to his hotel. He just flew in last night and today was his first day. He was just saying he knows me and knows what I’m capable of doing and the biggest thing was he doesn’t know what’s going on with Caden Costa.”

Costa, who had a strong freshman season at Ole Miss, was suspended prior to the Rebels’ Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State in late November. He didn’t play in Ole Miss’ Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor, and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has declined comment regarding Costa’s status moving forward.

Lewis, a two-year starter at USC, is now up to 26 offers since entering the transfer portal. Miami offered Monday. Ohio State, LSU and Notre Dame have offered and have Lewis’ attention. So does Ole Miss, even without an offer.

Two of Lewis’ USC teammates, quarterback Jackson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg, transferred to Ole Miss last month. Another former USC assistant, John David Baker, is entering his second season at Ole Miss.

“And then Coach Springer, I have a really great relationship with him, so I kind of don’t know what’s going to end up happening with what’s available,” Lewis said. “Ole Miss is definitely on my radar now.”

An offer from the Rebels, Lewis said, “would be a big game-changer. I seriously think Lane Kiffin is one of the hottest coaches in college football. I mean, he’s just crushing it. I mean, calling out (LSU) Coach (Brian) Kelly for dancing with recruits, he seriously is an absolute legend.”