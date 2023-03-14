After lengthy time off, emotional Beard said adversity has made him better
OXFORD — Chris Beard wasn’t looking for some time off.
Circumstances — highly-publicized circumstances that he talked about for the first time publicly on Tuesday — forced a long break from the field he loves so much.
Beard didn’t coach again after his Dec. 12 arrest, and when he was fired in January from his dream job at his alma mater, he knew he wouldn’t coach again for some time.
In the darkest of the moments that ensued, Beard never lost optimism.
Beard, who was arrested on Dec. 12 on charges of third-degree domestic violence and fired weeks later by the University of Texas, said he spent time with mentors, his family, his parents and successful people during the ensuing weeks.
“Did I ever lose optimism? No,” Beard said. “I know who I am. I know the people I surround myself with. Were there some challenging times? Absolutely. Has this been some of the most adversity I’ve ever been through in my life? Absolutely. But lose optimism? No.”
Beard, who was named as Ole Miss’ next head basketball coach on Monday, got teary-eyed several times Tuesday, including during this answer.
“I know who I am,” Beard said, his voice wavering with emotion. “I know how I was raised. It’s a good question. I haven’t thought about it like that, but no, I never stopped believing. I know who I am.”
Beard said he knows there will be some who will be reluctant to trust him leading the Ole Miss program.
“I would tell people to get to know me, to give me a chance,” Beard said. “I’m going to work hard at relationships. …I think I’m an open book in a lot of ways. The events that have been described and a lot of the descriptions weren’t accurate and that’s been proven. That’s not me. That’s not who I am. That not who I’ve been. That’s not who I will be. …We’re going to build a program here to be proud of and we’re going to compete for championships and I look forward to having relationships with a lot of people.”
Beard said the chance to be Ole Miss’ next coach “means everything to me.” He said to win at Ole Miss, in the Southeastern Conference, he has to land NBA-caliber players and give them the freedom to play. Beard said he’s looking at the current players at Ole Miss, the players committed to the Rebels and also working the transfer portal and other recruiting outlets.
“It’s easy to talk about it and difficult to do it, but you’re not going to accomplish anything elite in life unless you have a vision and you have to have the courage to be well-defined in what you want to do, so we don’t apologize for our expectations and we don’t apologize for our goals,” Beard said. “It’s certainly not arrogance. We don’t think we’re better than anyone else, but at the same time, we don’t think anyone else is better than us. We’re going to work as hard as anyone and we have a great product.”
Beard said the first thing is to get competitive in the SEC. After that, it’s about consistency, he said.
“That’s how you win a national championship,” said Beard, who led Texas Tech to a national championship game appearance versus Virginia in 2019. “You gotta knock on that door. It can’t be a one-hit wonder. That’s why our program is always built on culture and foundation and who we are, not just one team or one player.”
That sustained success, Beard said, is “the toughest part,” adding it’s “a process to get there.”
“It’s really hard to get to that upper level of college basketball,” Beard said, “but I believe we have everything here at Ole Miss to get that done.”
Beard said he’s still building his staff at Ole Miss, adding that he wants to have a staff full of assistants who are future or past head coaches.
“I think everybody will be really pleased with the first staff we put together here,” Beard said. “I think it will be eye-opening to some people but I believe we’ll have one of the best coaching staffs in the country put together in the next weeks or so.”
Beard said he’s a different man and coach today than he was prior to that ill-fated night in Austin, and all that came from it. Beard, again choking back tears, said he spent considerable time with mentors and working on himself in the weeks and months that followed.
“There’s a balance that I’ve always strived for,” Beard said. “I’m certainly not perfect but I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the last three months in terms of the balance I need between leader, coach, father, son. …I’m excited. I can’t tell you how excited I am. I feel like I’m back at Fort Scott (Kansas) back in 1999 when I was just jumping up and working 23 hours a day. …I’m ready. I think the reflection and the time off, as hard as it was, has made me better.”