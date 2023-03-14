OXFORD — Chris Beard wasn’t looking for some time off.

Circumstances — highly-publicized circumstances that he talked about for the first time publicly on Tuesday — forced a long break from the field he loves so much.

Beard didn’t coach again after his Dec. 12 arrest, and when he was fired in January from his dream job at his alma mater, he knew he wouldn’t coach again for some time.

In the darkest of the moments that ensued, Beard never lost optimism.

Beard, who was arrested on Dec. 12 on charges of third-degree domestic violence and fired weeks later by the University of Texas, said he spent time with mentors, his family, his parents and successful people during the ensuing weeks.

“Did I ever lose optimism? No,” Beard said. “I know who I am. I know the people I surround myself with. Were there some challenging times? Absolutely. Has this been some of the most adversity I’ve ever been through in my life? Absolutely. But lose optimism? No.”

Beard, who was named as Ole Miss’ next head basketball coach on Monday, got teary-eyed several times Tuesday, including during this answer.

“I know who I am,” Beard said, his voice wavering with emotion. “I know how I was raised. It’s a good question. I haven’t thought about it like that, but no, I never stopped believing. I know who I am.”

Beard said he knows there will be some who will be reluctant to trust him leading the Ole Miss program.

“I would tell people to get to know me, to give me a chance,” Beard said. “I’m going to work hard at relationships. …I think I’m an open book in a lot of ways. The events that have been described and a lot of the descriptions weren’t accurate and that’s been proven. That’s not me. That’s not who I am. That not who I’ve been. That’s not who I will be. …We’re going to build a program here to be proud of and we’re going to compete for championships and I look forward to having relationships with a lot of people.”

Beard said the chance to be Ole Miss’ next coach “means everything to me.” He said to win at Ole Miss, in the Southeastern Conference, he has to land NBA-caliber players and give them the freedom to play. Beard said he’s looking at the current players at Ole Miss, the players committed to the Rebels and also working the transfer portal and other recruiting outlets.

“It’s easy to talk about it and difficult to do it, but you’re not going to accomplish anything elite in life unless you have a vision and you have to have the courage to be well-defined in what you want to do, so we don’t apologize for our expectations and we don’t apologize for our goals,” Beard said. “It’s certainly not arrogance. We don’t think we’re better than anyone else, but at the same time, we don’t think anyone else is better than us. We’re going to work as hard as anyone and we have a great product.”