After 'quite a whirlwind,' Jaxson Dart settling in at Ole Miss

OXFORD — Jaxon Dart went to Southern California, at least in part, because of what he perceived to be the Trojans’ stability.

A little more than a year later, the Utah native is in Oxford, Miss., competing for Ole Miss’ starting quarterback job.

Dart admitted Thursday he can’t help but reflect on the last year or so, thinking about all of the unpredictable twists and turns he’s been through.

“If you would’ve told me my first year of college would’ve turned out this way, I would’ve told you were crazy,” Dart said. “It’s been quite a whirlwind, but I’m thankful for where I am.”

Dart started three games as a true freshman at USC, completing 61.9 percent of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns versus three interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder played in three other games for the Trojans and appeared poised to compete for the job again in 2022 before Clay Helton was fired, ultimately paving the way for USC to hire former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. Riley’s hiring, of course, cleared a path for former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to transfer to the Trojans.

“I thought going to SC was going to be a little more stable with the coaching staff,” Dart said. “I don’t have just one year. I had to make a decision based on what was best for me for possibly the next three years, so I was trying to find a stable place where I’d be able to surround myself with people who would help me grow and develop as a player and as a person. Because of that, it took a little more time just because I had to dive a little deeper and try to get as much information as I can.”

Leaving USC, even with all of the change, was emotional. It wasn’t until mid-January when Dart finally packed his things, returned to Utah and put a laser-like focus on his next step.

“It was really hard,” Dart said. “Just like the bonds, the connections that I made there, my teammates, my friends, leaving those guys was hard. It was what was best for me to achieve my goals for the future. I kind of like to look back on it with that mindset, but honestly, it was hard.”

Ole Miss, which went 10-3 last season under the direction of Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral, had Dart’s attention immediately. Oklahoma made a run, as did BYU, but in the end, Dart chose the Rebels.

“Ultimately just seeing the production they had last year, hearing about it on the news when I was playing at SC and watching highlights when I was in the portal and meeting with the coaches, I loved how electric the offense is,” Dart said. “It’s super quarterback-friendly and I love the excitement and everything it carries around with it. I loved how Coach Kiffin has really turned some things around here and brought it back to what it used to be. That was something that really excited me.”

The portal, Dart said, was wild. His phone lit up incessantly.

“When I was being recruited out of high school, my recruitment came really late, so there were a select few schools I was in contact with,” Dart said. “Literally the second I got the email that I was going into the portal, I felt like I couldn’t even look at my phone. I felt like I needed space. It was crazy.”