RebelGrove - After 'roller coaster' offseason, Henry happy to just focus on Gators

OXFORD — Lakia Henry admitted Monday he had some doubts over the past few months regarding the 2020 college football season.

Would it start on time? Would it happen at all? When Ole Miss was sent home in March as the coronavirus pandemic shut down universities all over the country, the Rebels’ starting linebacker didn’t know what would happen with his senior year.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride, really,” Henry said. “For us to be here right now, it’s unreal. I’m going to make the best of it. Even If we play five or if we play 10 games, just being out there playing is what we do best.”

Henry and the Rebels entertain No. 5 Florida at 11 a.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The arena will be socially distanced, and The Grove is closed for tailgating, but Henry said he’ll still have the same pregame jitters.

“Once that first play is over, that first play of defense, the jitters are gone and it’s time to play football,” Henry said. “There’s going to be a lot of emotion in that game but we just have to stay composed and weather the storm.”

Playing without fans, Henry said, presents challenges. Defenders love to feed off the emotions of a packed stadium. Now, not only do defensive players have to create their own energy, but they’re more susceptible to hard counts from quarterbacks.

“To me, in junior college, I didn’t play with any fans anyway,” said Henry, who began his career at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College before choosing Ole Miss over Arkansas. “So it’s kind of like going back to Day One and playing football. I feel that will be an advantage for me. I don’t want to speak for everybody else but it will be for me personally.”

Henry was listed as the starter at WILL (weakside linebacker) when Ole Miss issued its first depth chart of the season Monday. He said DJ Durkin’s system is similar to the one the Rebels ran last year under then-defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.

“It’s not really that much different,” Henry said. “It’s all pretty much the same. I’m playing mostly in the boundary. They want me to just run and make plays. It’s not going to be much different but I suspect to have higher production this year than I did last year, for sure.”

Early in the preseason, Ole Miss’ defense had some COVID-related issues in addition to Sam Williams’ absence while he dealt with a legal matter. Weeks later, with the Rebels having no COVID issues as of Monday and with Williams back and “dominating and playing his ass off,” the defense has been more than holding its own during Saturday scrimmages.

“We’re learning our defense, knowing what to do, knowing where to line up, that’s most of the game,” Henry said. “Wherever we line up, that’s the game. You have to line up and play fast and that’s what we’ve been doing over these past few weeks to learn this defense.”

Of course, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and the Gators will present quite a challenge Saturday in Oxford. It’s one Henry is just happy to embrace. After months of uncertainty, he’s happy to be able to just focus on basic football.

“We have to stop the run,” Henry said. “That’s the main thing. Their offense is based off a lot of RPOs, so if we stop the run, they’re kind of one-dimensional. He’s a really good quarterback so it’s going to be hard to stop him but we have to stop the run first. If we stop the run, we’ll be in better position to make plays.”