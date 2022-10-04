OXFORD -- Trey Washington saw Barion Brown make the catch and tear toward the Kentucky sideline.

The Kentucky wide receiver then turned upfield and he was off. Some 64,000-plus people packed into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium all likely thought some semblance of the same thing -- no one was catching him.

"A blur," Washington said when asked how fast Brown was running.

Washington thought differently, though days later, he can admit he wasn't sure he'd get to Brown before Brown got to the end zone.

"He was moving," Washington said. "He was moving. I think with my angle, I was pretty confident I'd make the tackle for most of the play. Thankfully, I took the angle and got it done."

Washington brought Brown down at the Ole Miss 7-yard line, preserving the Rebels' 22-19 lead with less than a minute remaining. After an illegal shift penalty backed the Wildcats up to the 12, Jared Ivey stripped Will Levis of the football. Tavius Robinson pounced on it.

"I was working on the opposite side of Jared and then I saw him get to the ball," Robinson said. "I saw the ball on the ground. For a split-second, the greedy part of me said, 'I could take this to the crib,' but that was the game right there. They had no timeouts left. I fell on it and that was the game, so that was the smart thing to do, for sure."

Robinson, who had sacked Levis earlier in the game for a safety, said the ninth-ranked Rebels (5-0 overall, 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference) know they must turn the page from the emotion of the Kentucky game to the job ahead -- Saturday's 3 p.m. date at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1).

"We spend 24 hours after the win and then we're right back to work on Sunday" Robinson said. "We go over the film and now we've moved on from that. We've got to practice hard this week and come up with the same mentality for the next game."

"I think it's already put behind," said Washington, who has recorded 12 tackles, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble so far this season. "Our coaches have done a good job of preparing our minds for the next game. Once we kind of went over the corrections, it was already put behind us. The focus is on Vandy right now. ...I think they have some wide receivers who can test us. I think they're improved as a team and they have two quarterbacks who can make plays. We need to prepare for that."

Robinson has accumulated 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries so far this season, a product of "learning more and more every day."

Robinson said the key in Nashville is to focus on what Ole Miss does well, "come out fast, come out hot and we should be all good."