Ole Miss had three hits and four quality at-bats in the first four plate appearances of the Sunday game against Texas A&M.

Calvin Harris and Ethan Groff opened the first inning with back-to-back doubles, Jacob Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly, and Kemp Alderman had an infield single.

The signs suggested it would be an offensive day, but the Rebels’ bats went out with a whimper from there, as Texas A&M walked off Ole Miss, 5-4, with a home run in the bottom of the ninth to win the series.

"I’m frustrated that we didn’t get to build on a lead that we had early in the game," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "We came out and it looked like it was going to be a good day for us offensively… and then we don’t do much. They had a lot of traffic and we didn’t have traffic on the bases.”

The Rebels are 16-11 overall and 1-8 in the SEC after three conference weekends. It’s Ole Miss’ worst league start since 1997. LSU in 2021 is the last SEC team to start 1-8 or worse and make the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M is 17-11 overall and 3-6 in the SEC.

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas and LSU around a trip to Mississippi State for its next three conference opponents.

Pitching and defense have been the highlighted issues during this lackluster stretch, but Ole Miss simply didn’t hit enough to take the gettable final game in College Station.

The Rebels had six hits after the first inning and, despite three doubles, two hit by pitches and a Harris home run, only scored four runs in the game. Two of those came on sacrifice flies. Ole Miss walked just once, struck out eight times and had a five-inning scoreless stretch against the Texas A&M bullpen.

Ole Miss got to starter Shane Sdao for three runs and four hits in only 2.1 innings, but Brad Rudis threw two shutout innings, and Evan Aschenbeck gave up only one run and one hit in four relief innings. The Rebels, especially with the current pitching situation, have to capitalize on bullpens late in weekends.

The Aggies sat down 10 straight Rebels from the end of the fifth through the eighth inning, including the strikeouts in the seventh inning.

Reagan Burford’s sacrifice fly that tied the game in the ninth was hit to the wall, and Ole Miss had two other batted balls miss leaving the park by a few feet. The contact was decent throughout the day, but there wasn’t enough to show for it.

JT Quinn made his first career weekend start for Ole Miss and allowed three runs through the first five innings and left the tie game after a leadoff single in the sixth. The freshman gave up six hits but only walked one hitter.

Mitch Murrell, making his second appearance of the weekend, got two quick outs before a single and a walk loaded the bases. He, then, walked Jace Laviolette on a full count to bring in the go-ahead run.

Murrell and Quinn combined threw 51 strikes out of 99 pitches.

Mason Nichols got the final out of the sixth and was excellent as he retired seven in a row before Ryan Targac’s game-ending home run on a full-count pitch. Nichols has allowed seven earned runs in 5.1 SEC innings.

Ole Miss doesn’t have one reason it’s not winning games. Starting pitching has struggled to consistently get deep into games, and the defense has directly contributed to at least two conference losses.

And, while the offense hasn’t been the issue as often, it also hasn’t taken over games or extended leads, outside of the 14-7 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. There are too many empty at-bats and empty innings. The Aggies won despite going 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

"We’re close, but we’re not close enough," Bianco said. ”In this league, I know I sound like a broken record, but this league is so unforgiving, and if you don’t play well, you don’t win.”