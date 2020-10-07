RebelGrove - Alabama versus Ole Miss on as scheduled -- for now

OXFORD — Ole Miss and No. 2 Alabama are on for Saturday at 5 p.m. — for now.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday he had heard of three other options the Southeastern Conference is considering — playing Friday, playing Sunday or playing at a later date.

Both Ole Miss and Alabama have open dates on Nov. 7.

“I don’t think we’ll know until tomorrow for sure,” Kiffin said. “I think they’re holding off on the most accurate weather we can get and figure it out. Nothing has changed so far.”

Kiffin confirmed that as of now, the game remains scheduled for Saturday and that’s the plan he’s operating on.

“That is where we’re headed right now,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin said he didn’t mention Hurricane Delta or possible schedule changes when Ole Miss practiced Wednesday.

“We just go to work and worry about what we can control,” Kiffin said. “That’s the theme of our program and this would not be in our control.”

Kiffin, who spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, has had plenty of experience with rain, winds and hurricane-related conditions.

“It makes it difficult for both sides,” Kiffin said. “You have to keep your feet on defense. Offense, obviously, the passing game becomes difficult. I don’t have any magic formula for it. I think we all know what the issues are.”

As of midday Wednesday, Delta was a Category 2 hurricane, moving to the northwest at 17 miles per hour. It could strengthen when it makes its way out of the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico later today. The National Weather Service projects that Delta will turn northward when it gets into the Gulf. It is expected to make landfall somewhere on the Louisiana coast as a Category 3 hurricane Friday morning.

As of midday Wednesday, the National Weather Service was forecasting an 80 percent chance of rain Friday, a 100 percent chance on Saturday and a 60 percent chance on Sunday. On Saturday, winds of 25-35 miles per hour are forecasted.

The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday moved Saturday’s Missouri-LSU game, originally scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge, to Saturday morning in Columbia, Mo.

Notes:

— Kiffin said freshman linebacker Demon Clowney “is just getting back,” and didn’t necessarily see him getting action this weekend against Alabama.

— Kiffin said the Rebels are “clean again” vis a vis COVID-19 testing, adding the program has been tested twice this week and has one more scheduled before Saturday’s scheduled kickoff.