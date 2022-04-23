Altmyer shines in Grove Bowl as Rebels wrap up spring

OXFORD -- Ole Miss finished spring football with its annual Grove Bowl Saturday. The Red team defeated the Blue team, 48-36.

The Red team was quarterbacked primarily by Luke Altmyer while the Blue team was quarterbacked by Jaxson Dart. Kinkead Dent took substantial reps with both teams throughout the scrimmage.

Dart finished 11-for-30 passing, good for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both interceptions were poor decisions over the middle of the field. One was returned for a touchdown by Tysheem Johnson. Altmyer finished 9-for-22 passing, good for 182 yards. He ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

“Yeah, that would be considered Luke’s day,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “Jaxson made some mistakes early and Luke seemed to play really consistent.”

Michael Trigg was the top receiver for either team. The USC transfer hauled in 89 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions while playing with the Blue team. Trigg was used in a variety of different ways, whether it was over the middle of the field, quick routes to the sideline or deeper routes up the sideline.

“He’s kind of done that all camp,” Kiffin said. “He’s very unique with his ball skills and his catching range.”

The Red defense played well, totaling six sacks on the afternoon and forcing two turnovers. Four of the six sacks were by newcomers from the transfer portal. JJ Pegues had two, Jared Ivey had one and Troy Brown had one. Demarcus Smith and Demon Clowney had the other two sacks. Tysheem Johnson intercepted a Jaxson Dart pass and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown.

“I feel like we played good,” Johnson said. “I think we’re just getting started. Lots of transfers and lots of younger dudes from last year are stepping up and gaining a lot of confidence. I think we’re going to be really good this year.”