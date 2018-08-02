Ishmael Sopsher, the nation's top defensive tackle, is officially down to seven school. That "lucky seven" is comprised of LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, Ole Miss and Florida State. Sopsher and his family have made visits to all but two of those campuses.

The 5-star prospect from Amite (La.) High School sliced his top group from a dozen to seven, and will eventually trim it down to five when deciding where he'll make official visits in the fall. The All-American lineman believes these hard decisions will continue to be a trend moving forward.

"From the top 12 I put out last year, I took a couple of schools away to the top seven you see now," Sopsher told TigerDetails. "I broke it down, but I couldn't make a top five (as planned). It was such a hard decision. The last seven was so hard for me, so I went with these seven (schools).

Here's Sopsher's breakdown of his seven finalists:

On LSU: "It's about the consistency. It's been the same. They never drop in communication. They're communicating on a daily basis whether it's with me or my parents. They're the home school and they're showing me so much attention. They call me almost every day, and in them doing that, being who they are, that's how they made the list."

On Alabama: "Nick Saban and the type of guy that he is ... it's more than a coach. He teaches you a lot. I've liked Alabama since my freshman year at camp. I love the atmosphere up there. It's work. You can have fun, but it's business first."

On Texas A&M: "When I went up there this spring, the hospitality was great. Coach Jimbo (Fisher) is an unbelievable coach. I've been talking with him since he was at Florida State. He told me to come over and see what he's trying to build, and when my family went over there, he took care of it."

On Ole Miss: "I've liked them since the eighth grade when I camped there. I had an unbelievable experience and I took a lot from it. That's why I've messed with them ever since."

On Florida State: "Coach (Willie) Taggart is a great coach. Coach (Odell) Haggins has been talking to me since the last camp with him and our relationship is real. He tells me what I need to work on and improve on. It's nothing but love."

On Oregon: "I've been liking Oregon since I was a kid. Coach (Mario) Cristobal ... I like what he's doing up there. (Defensive line) coach (Joe) Salave'a is a very good man. We talk every day and he's taught me a lot. They've showed that they really want me."

On Texas: "I have a really good relationship with (defensive line) coach (Oscar) Giles. Our chemistry is getting better every day. They text me every day about how much they want me and what they can do for me."

Perhaps the biggest X-factor in Sopsher's National Signing Day decision will be his family.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound tackle intends on picking a school where his older brother Rodney Sopsher, a defensive lineman at Southwest Mississippi Community College, has an opportunity as well.

Sopsher maintains a family first mentality, which has led schools such as Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, Florida and Kansas to make pushes for both him and his brother.

"My family tells me to take it one day at a time and not to get too overwhelmed," Sopsher said. "At the end of the day, I need to make the right decision for me, but me and my brother have dreamt of playing together at the same college since we were kids."