NASHVILLE — What should one make of Ole Miss’ first-half struggles against Vanderbilt?

Frankly, not much. If you’ve followed college football this season, you shouldn’t be surprised.

So far, the 2022 season has been defined by upsets. Further, if you’ve watched Vanderbilt at all this season, it was obvious the Commodores were playing a better brand of football. They hung with Wake Forest earlier this season and came back from two scores down at Northern Illinois to win. Freshman quarterback AJ Swann is a difference-maker.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, was due a letdown of sorts. After an emotional win over then-No. 7 Kentucky last week in Oxford and with Auburn heading west next week for a date at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, a bit of a flat outing was predictable.

It wasn’t ideal, mind you, but the kids are humans, not football machines, and a less than energized start at sleepy FirstBank Stadium wasn’t surprising.

Give Ole Miss, now 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, credit. The Rebels came out of the halftime locker room with fire and physicality. Before the third quarter was halfway over, the game was basically under control. The Rebels scored two touchdowns in the first 6:31 of the third quarter to take a 31-20 lead en route to a fairly comfortable 52-28 win.

The defense made plays, pressured Swann and slowed down Vanderbilt’s passing attack, one that had given Ole Miss problems in the first half.

The offensive line blew Vanderbilt off the ball and both Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins ran with fury. Jaxson Dart, who played well sans one terrible decision in the first half, stuck the dagger in the Commodores with 6:30 left in the third quarter, hitting Jonathan Mingo for a 71-yard touchdown to increase the Rebels’ lead to 38-20.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would likely never admit it, but the first half might have provided a very teachable moment moving forward. Ole Miss is going to be favored the next three weeks against Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M, and the Rebels are fast becoming a national story and a part of the national championship conversation.

In other words, Ole Miss is now the hunted. The Rebels have to be ready to answer the opening bell in Baton Rouge and College Station. A sleepy, sloppy start could have dire consequences.

On Saturday, however, there was no punishment for hitting the snooze button. Instead, thanks to a ferocious third quarter, Ole Miss wasn’t even scared in Nashville.

However, it got a taste of what the rest of the country has been experiencing in the first six weeks of the season. Anybody can scare anybody, and sometimes, those close calls turn in to season-altering losses.

Vanderbilt got the Rebels’ attention Saturday. Again, credit to Clark Lea’s team. The former Notre Dame defensive coordinator is trying to change the culture at Vanderbilt.

Kiffin has already done that at Ole Miss. Now Kiffin is trying to take Ole Miss from good to great. It’s an incredibly difficult step, one always rife with obstacles.

Ole Miss encountered one Saturday and played a poor first half. That less than ideal half shouldn’t be forgotten. However, the furious response should hearten Kiffin and Ole Miss fans alike.

When the Rebels are on, they’re dangerous. They’ll have to be on from here on out, but if they are, the second half of this season has a chance to be unforgettable.