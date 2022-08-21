Analysis: Rebels land Rivals100 WR Ayden Williams

Ole Miss landed a commitment Sunday from Ridgeland, Miss., four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams.

The Rivals100 wide receiver, ranked No. 4 in Mississippi and No. 77 nationally, chose Ole Miss over Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina and others. Program insiders believe Williams is an instant, Day One, impact offensive weapon for the Rebels.

Rivals.com's Cole Patterson agrees.

"Ayden Williams to Ole Miss is a monster get for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels," Patterson said. "Williams has been one of the biggest risers in the last two rankings updates, and he has a real chance to continue to rise with a strong senior campaign in the Magnolia State.

"Williams is a well-built athlete at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and features a well-rounded game. He showcases the ability to be a deep threat with the separation that he creates down the field. Additionally, he has legit after-catch ability that hurts defenses in the short and intermediate game.

"The Rivals100 receiver solidified his latest rise in the rankings at the Future 50 camp in Florida this summer. There, he looked the part of a go-to wide receiver and more than held his own against many of the top defensive backs in the nation in one-on-ones and in the 7-on-7 portion.

"Ole Miss has a stellar track record of developing wide receivers, and Ayden Williams looks to be next in that line. The Ridgeland wideout projects as an early contributor in Oxford with NFL upside."

There has been criticism of Kiffin and Co. from some parts for not focusing enough on Mississippi prospects. However, Williams' commitment gives Ole Miss three of the top four players in the state. Raleigh linebacker Suntarine Perkins, ranked by Rivals as the top prospect in Mississippi, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels despite constant overtures from Alabama and Georgia. Moss Point defensive end Jamarious Brown committed to Ole Miss earlier this summer.

Kiffin and his staff have consistently said they want to recruit nationally. They have intimated they won't take prospects unless they believe they are players who can elevate Ole Miss' program to one that competes for national titles. Williams' pedigree bears that out, as he's the type of wide receiver that has the potential to star in the Southeastern Conference early in his career.