For the York, Pennsylvania native, the in-state pressure in Arkansas being less than an hour from the home of the Hogs was never a factor. It was always about fit, playing time, and relationships.

On Thursday afternoon, Bentonville West (Ark.) wide receiver Jadon Jackson , who made the decision to commit to Ole Miss over Arkansas, Missouri, and Auburn among others.

In an interview earlier in the summer with RebelGrove.com Jackson spoke of his decision to commit to Ole Miss. He always knew today would be the day he was going to commit.

"Today is my mom's birthday," Jackson said when we caught up this afternoon. "She always told me that the best gift I could give her was to have my school paid for."

Jackson did just that by committing to Ole Miss. His primary recruiter, WR coach (Jacob) Peeler was pumped up when he told him the news.

"He was really excited," he said about Peeler. "We've been talking almost everyday, so you could say we have a really good relationship.

Thursday's commitment to Ole Miss comes just two days before his previously scheduled visit to Oxford. He's hoping one of his teammates catch the eye of LB coach (Jon) Sumrall.

"I've never been to an Ole Miss game. To see that, be there for that environment, and do it with my family and teammates," Jackson said about what he hopes to get out of his visit.

"Kendall Young (LB) and I have talked quite a bit about playing together for another four years. If it happens, that'd be great. We know, though, that we are going to do what's best for us. He's coming with me this weekend."

The question that's always asked when a recruit makes a commitment, and can oftentimes be misunderstood is whether or not this commit shuts down their recruitment. Jackson was open with his answer.

"More than likely, this is going to end my recruitment," he said about his decision. "I've got an official visit scheduled to Missouri for next week, but I have to talk to the coaches at Ole Miss before deciding whether or not to take it."

He currently plans on signing in February, but nothing is finalized yet.



