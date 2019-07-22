Arkansas, Ok. State, & others intrigue 2020 LB Catrell Wallace
Big outside linebacker Catrell Wallace has some intriguing options but the Bryant, Ark. star is going to take a closer look at his top contenders during the upcoming season.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news