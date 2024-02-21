OXFORD | Ole Miss returned home, but the problems looked the same.

After a 2-2 split at Hawaii when Mike Bianco said the Rebels were 0-for-4 in playing well, Arkansas State controlled Ole Miss’ Oxford opener throughout and beat the home team, 4-2, on Wednesday.

Ole Miss (2-3) continues its homestand with a three-game set against High Point beginning on Friday. Saturday’s start time is now 5 p.m. instead of 12 p.m. to not overlap with the home basketball game against South Carolina.

“Throughout the lineup we don’t have enough consistent at-bats,” Bianco said. “A lot of times you score runs in bunches because you put a chain of at-bats together, and we don’t get that. It’s the theme through for five games.”

Arkansas State is 5-0 on the season. No pitcher for the Red Wolves threw more than 1.2 innings.

The Rebels were 1-for-13 with runners on base and had only five hits against seven different ASU pitchers. Ole Miss struck out five times and couldn’t capitalize on seven free passes — five walks and two hit batters.

Jackson Ross singled in Luke Hill in the fifth. Hill reached base on a walk.

Judd Utermark hit a solo home run in the eighth inning with one out, and Ethan Groff singled to prompt another pitching change. Andrew Fischer hit a hard grounder that turned into a double play to end the inning.

“Fischer had a nice at-bat and smoked it, but they made the play,” Bianco said. “We need more of that. I still like our offense. Had you told me that five games in we would have this many runs, I’d laugh at you. I thought we’d have this many in the first game.”

Ole Miss hit into three double plays in the game. Of the 10 offensive players who participated, only two are hitting above .200, and Ethan Lege (.400) is the only one over .250.

“If you ask any of us, we just need to play better, and it sucks,” Utermark said. “I have full confidence in us to come back. The staff pitched great, and it was our blame for it. We’ll be back.”

Arkansas State got to Mason Morris for two runs on four hits in three innings, and Wes Mendes allowed two runs on three hits in two relief innings.

Brayden Jones was a bright spot with three scoreless innings. Mason Nichols put up a zero in the ninth.