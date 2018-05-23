HOOVER, Alabama — Ryan Rolison cruised for six innings Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

After those six remarkably efficient innings, Ole Miss led Auburn, 2-0, in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Then everything fell apart for the Rebels.

Rolison tired with one out in the seventh inning, and two relievers later, Ole Miss had relinquished its lead and trailed the Tigers, 3-2.

Tanner Burns basically matched Rolison pitch for pitch through six innings. And then the hard-throwing right-hander kept going.

Burns was dominant Wednesday, scattering five hits and just one earned run over seven-plus innings to propel Auburn over Ole Miss, 9-3, and into the winners’ bracket Thursday. Auburn will face Texas A&M Thursday afternoon, hours after Ole Miss and Georgia square off in a losers’ bracket game Thursday morning (9:30 CDT) that could have major NCAA tournament implications.

“Probably the only guy who did his job today was Ryan Rolison,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Besides that, we really struggled. We struggled offensively. I thought Tanner Burns was excellent today. We just couldn’t catch up to this fastball. Defensively, we had a few errors and on this field, you can’t walk eight people. It’s just disappointing.”

With one out in the seventh inning, Rolison surrendered consecutive singles to Edouard Julien and Jay Estes. Rolison threw one pitch to Luke Jarvis before Bianco went to his bullpen, calling for right-hander Greer Holston. Jarvis drew a walk from Houston to load the bases for Conor Davis, who ripped a double over right fielder Ryan Olenek to tie the game at 2-2.

Will Ethridge replaced Holston (2-1) and struck out Josh Anthony, but not before a passed ball got away from catcher Nick Fortes, allowing the Tigers to take a 3-2 lead.

Auburn (39-19) added two runs in the eighth when Estes laced a bases-loaded double down the third base line off Ole Miss reliever Houston Roth.

The Rebels (42-15) threatened in the bottom of the frame. Jacob Adams walked in front of Grae Kessinger’s double to the left-center field wall, bringing the tying run to the plate with no outs and chasing Burns (6-4) from the game.

However, Ole Miss could only get one run off Auburn reliever Calvin Coker. Olenek greeted Coker with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Adams, but Fortes grounded out to third base for the second out. After Thomas Dillard walked, Coker struck out Cole Zabowski to end the threat. Coker also worked the ninth for his seventh save of the season.

“It’s obviously a big letdown leaving runners on base any time runners are on base, no matter the situation,” Olenek said. “It looked like we were going to have the big inning but they made big outs and big pitches. That’s just baseball.”

The Tigers blew the game open in the top of the ninth when Julien blasted an opposite field grand slam off Roth to extend their lead to 9-3.

Rolison, pitching in front of a bevy of Major League Baseball scouts, including Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, gave up just three hits and two runs while walking three and striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.

“Really I was just trying to stay within myself and hit my spots and throw it in the zone as much as I could and let my defense work behind me,” Rolison said. “That was what I was trying to do.”

Ole Miss jumped on Auburn in the third inning with a pair of unearned runs. The Rebels took advantage of Will Holland’s throwing error to take a 2-0 lead.

Ole Miss left 12 runners on base. Auburn stranded nine. The Tigers will face Texas A&M around 5 p.m. Thursday for the right to advance to the semifinals Saturday. The Ole Miss-Georgia winner will face the Auburn-Texas A&M loser on Friday in an elimination game.