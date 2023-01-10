OXFORD -- Ole Miss led No. 21 Auburn at halftime, 35-34.

Then the Tigers found some offensive rhythm. The Rebels didn't.

The result: Another frustrating Southeastern Conference loss for Ole Miss, as the Rebels dropped an 82-73 decision to Bruce Pearl's Tigers.

Auburn improved to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the SEC with the win. Ole Miss fell to 8-8 overall and 0-4 in the SEC.

Auburn guard Wendell Green got hot in the second half, sparking the Tigers' second-half rally. The Tigers' emotional leader finished with 23 points and seven assists after scoring just five points in the first half. Johni Broome had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Allen Flanigan had 15 points and five rebounds and Jaylin Williams had 12 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with a game-high 24 points, adding six rebounds and four assists. Tye Fagan had 13 points, making three of his four attempts from the 3-point line, and Jaemyn Brakefield added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

"Those guys just made great one-on-one plays," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "Green wasn't going to let his team lose tonight. Bruce is one of the very best coaches in our game but it was just a one-on-one game. (Green) just took us one-on-one. ...He had separation and he's got a great mid-range game.

"Then Flanigan started playing one-on-one and we couldn't do much with him and we just didn't have enough firepower."

"They made some tough shots for sure," Murrell said, "When you're trying to win games, you have to force them to miss. Credit to their guards; they just made some plays."

While Auburn was very productive at the point, Ole Miss spent the night searching for an answer. Freshman TJ Caldwell started but scored just two points. Amaree Abram and Daeshun Ruffin played extensively and scored five points each. Fagan played the position late and made an impression.

"Tye's got a great personality about him that our guys really like," Davis said. "We talk about the body language at that position. Wendell Green's body language is one of the best in our league. He's just smiling and playing so hard."

Auburn dominated in the paint, winning 46-26. The Tigers out-rebounded the Rebels, 38-28.

"Some of our inside guys are still trying to find their way," Davis said.

"We had defensive stops at times but we just could never get it going," Murrell said.

Ole Miss plays host to Georgia (11-4. 1-1) on Saturday at noon. The Bulldogs entertain Mississippi State Wednesday night.

"We just need a win," Davis said. "Just that taste in our mouth, to get a win. I'm very disappointed that we're where we're at right now. We have another opportunity against Georgia on Saturday. You've got to keep your head down."