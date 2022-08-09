Back on track: Eligible and healthy, focused Knox eager to make impact

OXFORD — Jalen Knox can smile about it now.

When he was at Missouri during that pandemic-riddled 2020 season, he wasn’t exactly a dedicated student.

“At Missouri, you could probably only get me to open my laptop two times a week,” Knox said, laughing.

He paid for that, of course, losing his eligibility. He transferred to Ole Miss, but the Arlington, Texas, native had to sit out the 2021 season.

“Last year definitely made me more humble just not being the starting receiver,” Knox said Tuesday as Ole Miss wrapped up its first week of preseason camp. “Last year, I really had to put myself in the scout team role and everything I was doing was just preparing the team to play whatever opponent. I wasn’t getting to travel. I wasn’t suiting up. I had to take a backseat to whatever they were trying to do.

“It was good. I got to focus on my grades and learn that I was really good at school. I started taking that aspect seriously. Now I’m on track to graduate and get on the field this year and make plays.”

Specifically, Knox has passed 42 semester hours since arriving at Ole Miss in July 2021. Last fall, as he was giving Ole Miss defensive backs fits during practices, the program’s support staff was urging him to put school first.

Everybody was like, ‘Football can take a back road right now, because we just need you to get your academics,’ so just putting all my focus back into that kind of like re-amped me. I was like, ‘I’m a smart kid. I’m really good at school, good at getting grades,’ so it’s been booming ever since.”

Ole Miss is hoping Knox can do some booming on the field this fall. In three seasons at Missouri, Knox caught 77 passes, good for 1,031 yards and four touchdowns. He’s part of a crowded room at Ole Miss, but it’s one full of fellow transfers vying for playing time alongside veteran Jonathan Mingo.

“When there’s 10 guys in the room that all can play on Saturdays and all can start, I know every day I have to be on my job,” Knox said. “I have to make sure that I’m locked in on the playbook, that I know every detail of the offense, because if I don’t, the guy behind me or the guy in front of me is either going to get further ahead of me or he’s going to take my spot. It’s good to see that.”

“He was really special at Missouri,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “That’s why he’s here. He’s had a lot of injuries since he’s been here so he’s not been able to get back to that same look, but he’s getting close, which would be great because there’s a lot more attention to some of these portal guys and different stuff but he’s played in this conference two years ago.”

Knox said he’s fully healthy now, adding he’s just eager to add what he can to the Rebels’ passing attack this fall.

“We have so many different people that do so many different things,” Knox said. "We’re just learning what everyone can do at a high level and fitting it into one offense.”

Ole Miss opens its season Sept. 3 versus Troy.