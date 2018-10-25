When Bahamian F Sammy Hunter found out he was going to be playing against a "blue blood" program this summer, he knew that was his chance to prove what he already knew, that he himself was a Power 5 talent. Hunter doesn't talk to media much. He lets his play do that for him. Over the weekend, he made the decision to commit to Ole Miss over other offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Kansas State among others. He becomes the 4th commitment in the class of 2019.

Hunter took some time to talk about his decision with RebelGrove.com earlier this week. When the bigger offers started coming Hunter's way in recent weeks, he couldn't help but be thankful for the opportunities he was given to compete against some of the Nation's best. "I always knew I was good enough to play high-major ball," he said about his talent. "I just needed two things: a coach who would take a chance on me, and a chance to show people that I had what it takes. To say that fellow Bahamian, and recent Ole Miss signee Franco Miller played a large role in his decision may very well be an understatement. "Franco is a great person," Hunter said about his friendship with Franco. "He made it quite clear why Ole Miss was the place for me." Kermit Davis and Co. were the leader for Hunter as he prepared for his official visit, and while still on the visit, he made the decision to commit. "Oxford was a great place." Hunter said about his visit. "I really enjoyed Square Jam. Coach (Kermit) Davis is a great guy, and a better coach. He believes in me, and can get my game to the next level. He and coach (Levi) Watkins are my guys"

