Bailey: Rebels learn lessons in 'measuring stick' game versus Gamecocks

Ole Miss looked to use tonight’s road trip to South Carolina as a measuring stick for the program. Thursday’s 69-40 loss to the top-ranked Gamecocks reminded the 24th-ranked Rebels how big that stick is and how far the program still has to go.

When rebuilding a program, “measuring stick” games like tonight often have a way of exposing the flaws of a team that’s still rebuilding. Ole Miss has had issues rebounding against quality opponents this season, and South Carolina out-rebounded Ole Miss, 47-33. Ole Miss has also struggled with quality depth to this point, which isn’t to be totally unexpected, but in “measuring stick” games it ultimately shows up. Ole Miss played seven players for more than 10 minutes Thursday while South Carolina played nine. It’s just those extra pieces to the puzzle that separate good from great.

Shakira Austin led Ole Miss in scoring with 15 points, but no other Rebels scored more than eight. The Rebels found themselves down 11 after the first quarter and 13 at halftime in what was the most hostile environment that they had seen all year.

Ole Miss led for 30 seconds to open the game and never led again. South Carolina attacked Ole Miss off the bounce and got easy looks at the rim, and when they didn’t get easy looks at the rim, they got themselves to the free throw line. South Carolina made 24 of 30 free throws.

“I’m really disappointed in our performance,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We got our ass kicked for 40 minutes. We couldn’t get an offensive rhythm so we started to stand around and be stagnant. The foul count stopped the rhythm too, because our game is transition, and the fouls stopped an opportunity for us to get out and run. We usually steal some easy points there and because the whistle was blown so much, I didn’t think we could take advantage of it.”

Ole Miss was outscored 36-20 in the second half and an early third-quarter run from the Gamecocks removed all doubt as to what the final result was going to look like. Ole Miss only scored 20 second-half points including nine in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina created a hostile environment and a true home court advantage Thursday. McPhee-McCuin said that she was surprised at how her team responded to such an environment. She didn’t expect her team to lay an egg because of a large crowd or a white-out. She once again implored Ole Miss fans to create such an environment in Oxford, and said that was one thing that separated a program like South Carolina from where Ole Miss’ program currently stands.

“I do think that the atmosphere totally shell-shocked some of our players,” McPhee-McCuin said. “That was one thing where I wondered how we would respond. That was the only thing that we hadn’t seen yet, was an atmosphere that a program like South Carolina has built. I think that had a lot to do with how we responded. That’s called home court advantage. That’s what I’m trying to tell our fans that we need to do, is create a home court advantage.”

Ole Miss’ program is clearly trending upwards. The loss dropped them to 17-3 overall and 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference. They’re currently projected as an NCAA Tournament team. The job that McPhee-McCuin has done to rebuild the program to this point is remarkable, but Thursday they faced the standard that they’re chasing. What they got instead was a sobering reminder of just how far they have left to go on that journey.