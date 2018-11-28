Balanced attack bases Ole Miss past San Diego
OXFORD -- Kermit Davis admitted earlier this week he was a bit befuddled by Ole Miss' lack of balanced scoring in the early season.
The Rebels had gotten a huge night out of Terence Davis at Butler, a big outing from Breein Tyree against Baylor in Destin, Fla., and then a career-high from Devontae Shuler a night later in a loss to Cincinnati.
Balanced scoring was one of the hallmarks of Davis' Middle Tennessee teams, but he hadn't been able to transfer that quality to Oxford.
Until Wednesday night.
Ole Miss had five players finish in double-figures scoring Wednesday, and that balanced attack was too much for San Diego as the Rebels won a strong offensive game for both clubs, 93-86.
"The ball moved," Davis said, noting that in the Rebels' loss to Cincinnati, Ole Miss had just three assists. "It's hard to have any balance when you're just dribbling it to shoot all the time. Cincinnati makes you do that a little bit but tonight, for the first time, we played against an abundance of man-to-man and so our ball movement was good."
Tyree led Ole Miss (4-2) with 22 efficient points. The junior point guard was 6-for-7 from the floor, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
"He's our loudest voice in the gym," Davis said. "He has leadership. He's gotten so much better in the last seven to eight months. His voice, you hear it all the time in stretching and helping younger teammates and talking defensively. He hasn't been a very good rebounder and I told him, 'If guards will get five or six rebounds, you'll start making shots. Your game will play.' He had six rebounds and he's playing really, really well right now."
Davis rebounded from a frigid weekend in Destin with 20 points, making eight of 14 shots from the floor and adding a career-high nine assists and four rebounds.
"It was a lot better," Kermit Davis said. "We tried to open the game by getting him a post-up at the rim. He missed it but he scored 20 points and made one 3 and that's a good sign."
"It was a kind of a mental thing and when shots weren't going in, I kind of stopped shooting," Terence Davis said, referring to his slump in Destin. "I just gave in to it. Down the road it will help me and help this team because we had other guys step up."
Freshmen Blake Hinson and K.J. Buffen had 15 points each. Buffen added seven rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes off the Rebels' bench. Hinson added three rebounds and two steals in his 28 minutes.
Shuler finished with 13 points and four assists in 37 minutes, making four of eight shots from the floor, one of his two treys and four of his five free throw attempts.
Guard Isaiah Wright paced San Diego (5-2) with 22 points. Forward Isaiah Pineiro added 21 and guard Olin Carter III had 19.
Ole Miss out-rebounded the Toreros, 33-26, while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor, 43.8 percent from the 3-point line and 87 percent from the free throw line.
San Diego shot it well, making 48.4 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from the 3-point line and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.
The Rebels' offense was just too much as they finished with 20 assists on 33 made field goals while committing 14 turnovers, just one more than San Diego.
"For us to have that team (down) 16, with their quality of play, was just terrific," Kermit Davis said. "We shot the ball from the free throw line well. A lot of guys played well. I'm proud of the freshmen. I think we'll look in March and that's going to be a really good win."
"I have a strong feeling that this team is something special," Terence Davis said. "That's just the confidence I have in this team and this coaching staff. We're a pretty good team. If we guard, the offense will come."
Ole Miss entertains ULM Saturday at 1 p.m. The Rebels will debut powder blue uniforms for the clash with the Warhawks.