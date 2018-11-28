OXFORD -- Kermit Davis admitted earlier this week he was a bit befuddled by Ole Miss' lack of balanced scoring in the early season. The Rebels had gotten a huge night out of Terence Davis at Butler, a big outing from Breein Tyree against Baylor in Destin, Fla., and then a career-high from Devontae Shuler a night later in a loss to Cincinnati. Balanced scoring was one of the hallmarks of Davis' Middle Tennessee teams, but he hadn't been able to transfer that quality to Oxford. Until Wednesday night. Ole Miss had five players finish in double-figures scoring Wednesday, and that balanced attack was too much for San Diego as the Rebels won a strong offensive game for both clubs, 93-86. "The ball moved," Davis said, noting that in the Rebels' loss to Cincinnati, Ole Miss had just three assists. "It's hard to have any balance when you're just dribbling it to shoot all the time. Cincinnati makes you do that a little bit but tonight, for the first time, we played against an abundance of man-to-man and so our ball movement was good."



Tyree led Ole Miss (4-2) with 22 efficient points. The junior point guard was 6-for-7 from the floor, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. "He's our loudest voice in the gym," Davis said. "He has leadership. He's gotten so much better in the last seven to eight months. His voice, you hear it all the time in stretching and helping younger teammates and talking defensively. He hasn't been a very good rebounder and I told him, 'If guards will get five or six rebounds, you'll start making shots. Your game will play.' He had six rebounds and he's playing really, really well right now." Davis rebounded from a frigid weekend in Destin with 20 points, making eight of 14 shots from the floor and adding a career-high nine assists and four rebounds. "It was a lot better," Kermit Davis said. "We tried to open the game by getting him a post-up at the rim. He missed it but he scored 20 points and made one 3 and that's a good sign." "It was a kind of a mental thing and when shots weren't going in, I kind of stopped shooting," Terence Davis said, referring to his slump in Destin. "I just gave in to it. Down the road it will help me and help this team because we had other guys step up." Freshmen Blake Hinson and K.J. Buffen had 15 points each. Buffen added seven rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes off the Rebels' bench. Hinson added three rebounds and two steals in his 28 minutes. Shuler finished with 13 points and four assists in 37 minutes, making four of eight shots from the floor, one of his two treys and four of his five free throw attempts.

Ole Miss forward Blake Hinson celebrates during the Rebels' win over San Diego Wednesday night. Petre Thomas