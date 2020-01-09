OXFORD - Before the ringing in of the new year, the Ole Miss volleyball program stepped into a new era with the hire of Kayla Banwarth as its new head coach. The former assistant coach at Nebraska and veteran of Team USA sat down with RebelGrove.com on Thursday to answer some questions regarding her hiring and her expectations in her first collegiate head coaching position.

As a player and assistant coach at Nebraska, Banwarth was a part of four conference championships, three final four appearances and a national title. Her career with Team USA brought eight medals, including a Bronze in the 2016 Olympic Games.

In her three seasons as an assistant coach at Nebraska prior to accepting the job at Ole Miss, Banwarth specialized in liberos and passers along with being the Huskers lead recruiter.

RebelGrove.com: What brought you here to Ole Miss and what was the process like in your hiring?

Banwarth: ”The athletic department went through a recruiting/hiring firm and they were the ones who originally reached out to me. I think it was the weekend before the Elite Eight that Nebraska was playing in. They said that they would be interested in having a conversation and talking to me about the job. So, I originally talked to Lynette Johnson, Julie Owen, and Jennifer Saxon over in administration. That conversation went really well and they invited me to come to see the campus. I instantly fell in love with Oxford and the Ole Miss campus."

When you opened up the conversation with Ole Miss, what did you see as the program's strengths and weaknesses that you would be inheriting?

"I definitely did some research on the history of the program, what was already here, and things like that. To me, this is a place where volleyball can be really successful and I see a lot of potential here, so that's kind of what pulled me to this program."

What have you, along with the administration, set as reasonable expectations for year-one along with the long-term future of the program?

"Year-one, my expectation is to make the tournament. I think that is possible for year-one. Also, I'd like to shoot for a top-five SEC finish. So, we're going to be setting big goals and working hard to get there. But, you know, down the road, I think that Ole Miss can be an SEC championship team and a team that goes deep in the NCAA tournament."

Knowing that Mississippi high school volleyball isn't very widespread and elite talent is hard to come by, what is your recruiting strategy as you get started in Oxford?

"I think part of my job and part of my obligation here is to help build volleyball in Mississippi. I know there are a lot of high schools that are starting to add girls volleyball, so whatever I can do to support that and encourage that and water that seed is going to be a priority for me.

“There are always one or two girls that come out of Mississippi, every once in a while, that are really talented and I'm going to do my very best to get those girls to Ole Miss. I'm going to start pulling from Texas which is a hotspot for Ole Miss along with Atlanta and Florida while also using the ties I have at Nebraska to recruit to Ole Miss."

Aside from the recruiting ties, what else can you bring from your experience at Nebraska that will help you at Ole Miss?

"I think there is a lot of volleyball style-of-play that I can bring here. There is a lot of different parts of team-culture that I can implement here. Nebraska kind of the standard for being at the top of the college game and implementing all those things here whether it be summer workouts, gym-culture, weight room-culture, along with some other things as far as takeaways I can bring with me from Nebraska."

How can you use your Team USA background as a tool for you as head coach?

"As far as recruiting goes, I think the girls are more interested in me as a coach and less of me as a player. In terms of style-of-play and gym culture, there are definitely takeaways that pour over into coaching here at Ole Miss."

Do you feel as though this was the opportune time for you to take this step into your first head coach position?

"I do. I feel like I am ready for this. I was very fortunate to be under John Cook for four years as a player and three years as a coach and I learned so much from him that I feel like I am ready to take on my own program and mold the program into my vision."

How has working with Marv Dunphy at Pepperdine, along with others, helped you become confident in yourself as a coach?

"Again, I've been fortunate to work with very talented head coaches. Playing for Coach (John) Cook and Coach Karch (Kiraly) along with working with Marv Dunphy at Pepperdine helped me develop a learner mentality every day that there is something new I can learn. Asking questions, reading books, and doing all those sorts of things helped me take away as much as I could so I could be a sponge when I was working around those legendary coaches."

Where are you as far as building your staff out here at Ole Miss?

"I've got some names in place but nothing is official, yet. So, I'm not going to speak on that too much, yet. I'm definitely knee-deep in that process and working to get people here as quickly as I can."

What is your perspective on the current roster in place at Ole Miss?

"I think the current roster is very talented. I think the 2020 class coming in is very talented, so I feel good about what I have inherited and I'm excited to work with these girls because I think they have a lot of potential."

What can you do here in Oxford to foster a bigger and better following of the volleyball program at Ole Miss?

"It's definitely going to be us having to get out into the community and building the brand on social media. The marketing team is going to have to get some extra work in, for sure. The atmosphere at the Gillom Center during matches is something that I think is really special and we can continue to build that up and hopefully with all those things put together we can make volleyball a real hot-ticket item here at Ole Miss."

What is your current outlook on the rest of the SEC in comparison to where you are right now?

"I've followed the SEC prior to being here. They're a power five and the SEC is a very good volleyball conference which is only getting better and better. Now that you add Texas A&M, Missouri, South Carolina, and teams like that into the mix it is definitely a conference that is growing and getting better."