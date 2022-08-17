Battle turning into a 'blanket' at cornerback for Ole Miss

OXFORD -- The path to becoming a lockdown Southeastern Conference cornerback hasn't exactly been conventional for Miles Battle.

Ole Miss' 6-foot-4 senior from Houston arrived as a wide receiver, moved to defensive back, switched back to wide receiver, entered the transfer portal but then returned and filled in as an emergency cornerback before finding what now appears to be his permanent positional home.

And sure, sometimes Battle wonders what might have been, but he's thankful for the journey that led him to where he is today, some 17 days before Ole Miss opens the 2022 season versus Troy at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- an elite cornerback very much on NFL scouts' radars this fall.

"I think it has helped me as an overall player but also I feel like maybe if I'd played (cornerback) in high school, even, or played both ways or played more defense, it would be that much better," Battle said. "But I don't take anything for granted and my journey, I wouldn't change it for the world."

Battle said being on the offensive side for several seasons has helped him with some of the nuances of his job.

"You kind of pick up what offenses want to do and what receivers like to do with their stems and what kind of routes they may be running, depending on where they are on the field," Battle said. "Just having that in the back of my head and knowing all the little things receivers key on helps me a lot."

Battle had 22 tackles and an interception last season but his game began to make major strides late in the season. Ole Miss has some real depth at the position this preseason, including the emergence of heralded freshman Davison Igbinosun, but Battle's role as a corner who could lock down one side of the field appears set.

"I wouldn't say surprised just because all of the work that I've put in in the offseason and even during spring in my spare time," Battle said. "I knew it was a new position for me, so I had to catch up to people that had been playing the position for a long time. This may be my second year at the position so I just had to catch up. I feel like it's been paying off really well."

Battle is a unique cornerback. He's long and rangy, meaning there aren't many places quarterbacks can place the ball that he can't get to.

"It's a blanket," Battle said with a smile. "That's what I'd say."

There's more depth all over this season, but especially in the secondary. A year ago, guys like Battle and safety A.J. Finley were playing 70, 80 or sometimes 90-plus plays in a single game. The hope this season is the Rebels' depth alleviates that and keeps players fresher late into games and later into the season.

"Especially in the season when we get into those SEC games and we're banging a lot, not having that depth kind of hurts you on the back end," Battle said. "Having it now is going to be a great thing for us."

Battle said the Rebels' deeper defensive line should make things easier on the secondary as well. In short, he believes the defense is working to become a complete unit.

"It's always a work in progress," Battle said. "Nothing's perfect, but I feel like the bond that we've built up outside football is reflecting off what we're doing on the field and it's creating the atmosphere that we want to have for this season."