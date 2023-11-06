OXFORD — Chris Beard had not coached a college basketball game that counted since December.

Almost a year later — a year that began with tumult in Austin and an energizing move to Oxford — Beard got his Ole Miss tenure underway.

It wasn’t a beautiful display of basketball, but Beard’s Ole Miss team made his debut victorious, holding off Alabama State, 69-59, in front of an announced crowd of 6,141 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

I thought it was a great opening night crowd," Beard said. "I'm so appreciative of the people in Oxford, Ole Miss and the people in the local areas. Our administration has done a great job marketing and our players have done a great job promoting the game. It was a really impressive student section. The lower bowl filled up and they were putting students up top. It's my understanding that didn't happen at all in the last couple of years, so thank you. A lot of work went into that. I'm very appreciative."

Beard said Monday was about the players, but he admitted that he reflected on his journey to Oxford prior to the opener.

"It's not about me," Beard said. "Everybody's got a journey, so certainly today, I kind of reflected. I'm just blessed to be here. I believe in this place. Watching the run football's on right now, women's basketball, Olympic sports, baseball. We're just trying to do our part. This campus is on fire right now and we're just going to try to do our part in men's basketball. There's no place I'd rather be right now than Oxford, Mississippi."

Ole Miss struggled shooting all night shooting, making just 36.8 percent of its shots from the floor, 24.1 percent (7-for-29) from the 3-point line and 48 percent (12-for-25) from the free throw line.

"Those are shots we're going to keep taking," Beard said. "I predict we'll be up here sooner rather than later talking about a 55- 60-percent 3-point shooting night.

The Rebels did have a balanced scoring attack. Matthew Murrell led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds and three Rebels — Jaylen Murray, Allen Flanigan and TJ Caldwell — added 15 apiece. Flanigan added 12 rebounds and three steals. Jamarion Sharp had four blocked shots.

Ole Miss committed just eight turnovers and out-rebounded Alabama State, 52-46.

Alabama State committed 11 turnovers and struggled shooting the basketball as well. The Hornets shot 27.4 percent from the floor and 36 percent from the 3-point line. TJ Madlock and CJ Hines led Alabama State with 12 points each. Amarr Knox added 11 off the Hornets’ bench.

Ole Miss dominated in the paint, 30-10, and beat the Hornets on fast-break points, 17-9.

Alabama State hung in for the better part of 30 minutes, trailing by as little as one point midway through the second half before Ole Miss took charge, building its lead to 11 on a Murrell dunk inside the six-minute mark. Ole Miss led by as many as 15 points late.

Beard said the game felt like an NCAA Tournament first-round game.

"You've have a great season and you've worked so hard and you're in this moment and you go out there and the other team's good," Beard said. "For an inexperienced team, that poise can not be there, but I thought our guys did a great job staying poised.

"When Alabama State punched us a few times, we didn't back down."

"We just had to stay together and finish the game off," Caldwell said.

Alabama State briefly gained a narrow lead late in the first half before Ole Miss pulled away to lead, 35-30, at halftime.

Ole Miss returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. against Eastern Washington.