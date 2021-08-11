Bell drawn to detail-oriented recruitment from Ole Miss
Ola, Georgia, running back Micah Bell has kept things pretty lowkey with his recruitment this summer."I've taken a few trips here and there, but for the most part, I'm just working and getting read...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news