Bell hoping for an offer from Ole Miss despite commitment to USM
Greenville Christian (Miss.) wide receiver Christopher Bell committed to Southern Miss earlier this summer after receiving an offer from head coach Will Hall. But, after an explosive start to his 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news