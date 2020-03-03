News More News
Bennett intrigued by Rebels' wide receiver legacy

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Malachi Bennett made the trip to Oxford on Sunday, not really sure what he was expecting. By the time the three-star receiver from Fairfield, Ala., made the return trip east on Sunday night, he was...

