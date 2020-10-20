RebelGrove - Bethel brings another big-time leg to 2021 class

New special teams coach Blake Gideon added his first commitment earlier this year when three-star placekicker Caden Costa joined the 2021 class. Now, Ole Miss has added yet another blue-chip kicker with the addition of Clinton, Tenn., native Daniel Bethel. The Anderson County senior committed to Gideon and the Rebels on Tuesday, choosing Ole Miss over offers from Colgate and West Virginia. I spoke with the Rebels' 15th 2021 commit after he announced via Twitter. Needless to say, he's excited to get to Oxford and start working with Costa and Gideon.

"Me and (Blake) Gideon talked on the phone today and made it official," Bethel said. "He was just as excited about it as me."

The Class 4A all-state first team selection by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association brings a big-time left leg to Oxford, earning incredible marks at Kohl's Kicking Camp and making the cut for Chris Sailer's 2020 Top 12 Camp. The five-star punter, per Kohl's services, is one of the best in the country. Here's what Jamie Kohl, the camp's founder and director, had to say about the newest Rebel: "Bethel recently competed at Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2020. He is an athletic lefty who's "A" ball is top 15 in the 2021 class. When Bethel is in a good rhythm he can beat anyone. His FG's have improved greatly since his last Kohl's event in January. Bethel is a very talented player who's leg strength gives him a lot of versatility. Bethel is one of the best players in his region in both kicking and punting."



HOTTY TODDY! Going to be one of the best duos in the country @CadenCosta13! pic.twitter.com/FhC2FHHsUr — Daniel Bethel (@danielbethel32) October 21, 2020

As a junior at Anderson County, Bethel punted 23 times for an impressive 41.7 yards per punt average. As a kickoff specialist, he was 73-for-81 in putting the football in or out of the end zone for a touchback. Gideon has now committed the No. 7 overall kicker and the No. 16 overall punter, per Chris Sailer's kicker rankings.