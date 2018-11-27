OXFORD — Ross Bjork got called to the principal’s office Monday afternoon.

On his way down the proverbial hall, Bjork made a preemptive strike of sorts, stating in no uncertain terms that he doesn’t feel he or Ole Miss should be the ones in trouble.



On the heels of the fights that marred Thursday’s Egg Bowl game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey issued a public statement late Monday, reprimanding both schools and calling for a meeting between Bjork and Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen.



That statement infuriated Ole Miss fans and it put Bjork in a tough spot from a public relations standpoint. On Tuesday, following coach Matt Luke’s press conference, Bjork pushed back publicly.



“Here’s the deal: It’s clear and evident why this rivalry took this wrong turn,” Bjork said. “I can’t wait for that meeting. I want to know when it’s going to be scheduled. They haven’t told me yet and I’ve got a long list and I can’t wait to stand up for our student-athletes and our university.”



Asked if he was referring to the NCAA investigation into the Ole Miss program, one that was aided by Mississippi State officials and relied heavily on immunity interviews with Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis and defensive lineman Kobe Jones, Bjork wouldn’t get specific. However, he did nothing to quell that assumption.



“You guys see the same things that I see,” Bjork said.



Lewis' testimony at Ole Miss' Committee on Infractions hearing in Covington, Ky., in September 2017 pushed the vitriol inside and around the Ole Miss-Mississippi State rivalry to new heights. In that hearing, Lewis admitted to taking money from a junior college coach whose son plays for the Bulldogs. However, the NCAA ultimately ruled Lewis to be a reliable witness.

That testimony led to the upholding of several allegations against Ole Miss, which resulted in a two-year bowl ban against the Ole Miss program.

Bjork said he’s got a list of things he plans to address in his meeting with Sankey and Cohen. None of it, he said, will be the first the commissioner has heard of it.



“There’s a lot of things,” Bjork said. “You see the same things I see. Once we get into that meeting, I’ll be able to talk specifics.



“Look, we need to have the right kind of tone. We need to have the right kind of rivalry. We get it. It’s passionate. I’m looking forward to that meeting because I want to stand up for this program and especially our players. …He knows our feelings about a lot of this stuff. I’ve expressed that to him several times and like I said, that’s why I want to have this meeting and express it again.”



Bjork said he’s talked about getting coaches and athletics directors from both schools together in the past, but he said any real change has to start at the leadership level, “not only in athletics but also the university.”



“We need to defend our university," Bjork said. "We’re going to fight for our university and defend it and that’s really what my No. 1 priority is.”

