Take Two: Sanders gets increased role; Stidham continues to sputter
OXFORD | Braylon Sanders isn't going to be as outwardly emotional as AJ Brown or as physical as DaMarkus Lodge, but he created his own niche in the touted Ole Miss receivers room the past seven weeks.
With D.K. Metcalf's season ending neck issue, that role has expanded quickly, as he will join Lodge as the outside receiver starters when Ole Miss hosts Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Coach always tells us to have a next-man-up mentality," Sanders said. "(Metcalf) went down and I hate it for him, but I'm next up. I have big shoes to fill... I was in the car when I heard, and (Metcalf) said 'it's a small thing to a giant.'"
Sanders is fourth on the team with 20 targets -- trailing only the obvious three players -- and turned the increased role at Arkansas into 35 yards on three catches. He started in Lodge's place against Southern Illinois and had 133 yards and a touchdown.
Metcalf typically lines up on the left side of the formation, and while Sanders says he's comfortable either way, he, as indicated by the chart below, doesn't have an outside-the-hash target when out wide to the left side this season.
The Hoganville, Georgia, native doesn't have a drop this season, showing off his excellent hands multiple times this season. In the win over Texas Tech to begin the year, Sanders made a catch in tight coverage for 44 yards while the game was still in doubt.
In Little Rock last Saturday, offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Sanders hauled in a one-handed catch in the rain during warmups that changed the team's attitude.
If Sanders stays with the right side of the formation as he did in Metcalf's absence at Arkansas, Lodge has had success, albeit limited, on the left side. From that position, Lodge has converted four targets into four catches for 42 yards.
"I have confidence in (Sanders) because of how he's prepared," Matt Luke said. "He's had big catches for us and is no doubt ready for what's ahead."
AUBURN OFFENSE CONTINUES TO SPUTTER WITH STIDHAM
Auburn hasn't scored 30 points against an FBS team this season, as the Tigers are sputtering in multiple areas upon arrival in Oxford.
The Tigers put up 34 points on Arkansas, but six of those came on a kickoff return for a touchdown, and Auburn scored nine and 24 against Mississippi State and Tennessee, respectively, the past two weeks.
In addition to the poor numbers, video surfaced of Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt calling out Auburn's plays prior to snaps on Saturday. Also, SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers pointed out this tendency that seems to signal poor self-scouting by the Tigers.
Auburn is predictable on Offense based on personel.— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) October 15, 2018
vs Tenn when a TE/FB (predominantly Chandler Cox) is on the field vs off the field:
On — 35/47 Rush or Screen: 74%
Off — 30/33 Pass: 91%
Teams play coverage vs 4 wide, load the box vs heavy sets. Can’t win like this.
Even when things aren't blown up by coaching or tendencies, quarterback Jarrett Stidham struggles to get the ball down the field effectively, putting more pressure on a running game that's not up to typical standards.
Stidham has only six completions inside numbers on passes from eight to 44 yards. The middle of the field is absent, and he's been unable to routinely connect on any deep throws. Stidham is 8-of-32 on passes more than 20 yards down the field this season. By comparison, Jordan Ta'amu has more than twice as many completions and four times as many touchdowns on those throws.
A major key in that poor stat is Auburn's inability up front to keep pressure off its quarterback. When not facing pressure this season, Stidham has a 75 adjusted completion percentage with six touchdowns, two interceptions and an acceptable 7.8 yards per attempt.
But when facing any pressure, Stidham has a 40 percent completion percentage and only puts up 4.3 yards per attempt. Pro Football Focus rates him at 29.3 (1-100) under pressure. He has 19 under-pressure completions on 72 dropbacks and 25 times he hasn't been able to get a pass away.
There's not a major difference in Stidham's numbers when facing a blitz versus no blitz, so the pressure is on Ole Miss to get to him with the defensive front. The Rebels have been more active on the defensive line in recent weeks, and that's the key to disrupting Auburn's offense.
Ole Miss ranks 72nd nationally in defensive pass rush, but Tennessee, who is in the 90s in that category, hurried Stidham 11 times last week.
"We just have to do our job," Ole Miss defensive lineman Josiah Coatney said. "They still have good players and good coaches, so it's up to us."