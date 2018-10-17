MORE: A look at Auburn's issues | Stay or go for D.K. Metcalf?

OXFORD | Braylon Sanders isn't going to be as outwardly emotional as AJ Brown or as physical as DaMarkus Lodge, but he created his own niche in the touted Ole Miss receivers room the past seven weeks.

With D.K. Metcalf's season ending neck issue, that role has expanded quickly, as he will join Lodge as the outside receiver starters when Ole Miss hosts Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"Coach always tells us to have a next-man-up mentality," Sanders said. "(Metcalf) went down and I hate it for him, but I'm next up. I have big shoes to fill... I was in the car when I heard, and (Metcalf) said 'it's a small thing to a giant.'"

Sanders is fourth on the team with 20 targets -- trailing only the obvious three players -- and turned the increased role at Arkansas into 35 yards on three catches. He started in Lodge's place against Southern Illinois and had 133 yards and a touchdown.

Metcalf typically lines up on the left side of the formation, and while Sanders says he's comfortable either way, he, as indicated by the chart below, doesn't have an outside-the-hash target when out wide to the left side this season.

The Hoganville, Georgia, native doesn't have a drop this season, showing off his excellent hands multiple times this season. In the win over Texas Tech to begin the year, Sanders made a catch in tight coverage for 44 yards while the game was still in doubt.

In Little Rock last Saturday, offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Sanders hauled in a one-handed catch in the rain during warmups that changed the team's attitude.

If Sanders stays with the right side of the formation as he did in Metcalf's absence at Arkansas, Lodge has had success, albeit limited, on the left side. From that position, Lodge has converted four targets into four catches for 42 yards.

"I have confidence in (Sanders) because of how he's prepared," Matt Luke said. "He's had big catches for us and is no doubt ready for what's ahead."