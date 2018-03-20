OXFORD — With spring break in the rear view mirror, Ole Miss returned to the practice field on Tuesday, resuming preparations for the April 7 Grove Bowl in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

With temperatures falling and with a steady drizzle falling in north Mississippi, the Rebels went indoors for a two-hour workout inside the Manning Center.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke liked his team’s energy Tuesday, and without having to worry about motivating the Rebels to work, he was able to focus on some of the key points of interest this spring.

Specifically, Luke spent a good portion of Tuesday watching running backs and linebackers, two areas where Ole Miss is thin and unproven headed into the 2018 season.

Luke said he saw “a couple of really physical plays” at linebacker Tuesday, singling out a play made by Josh Clarke in team drills.

“There are some really good things going on,” Luke said. “Obviously, there’s a lot to work on and a long way to go, but we’re seeing flashes.”

At running back, Luke had praise for newcomers Scottie Phillips and Isaiah Woullard.

“Scottie broke another long run right at the end of practice,” Luke said. “I’m very pleased with Coach (Derrick) Nix’s room right now.”

Armani Linton, a converted defensive back, is one of the new faces in Nix’s room. Linton is coming back from an injured hamstring, but Luke said Linton is going to stay at running back moving forward, a sign that the Rebels’ staff generally likes what it sees from Linton at his new spot.

COOLEY IMPRESSING: Octavious Cooley is getting plenty of reps at tight end with Dawson Knox out this spring. Cooley, Luke said, is in the best shape he’s been in since signing with Ole Miss, and that’s allowed him to become far more consistent every day.

“It gives us more flexibility to play some 12 personnel and maybe do some things with Dawson and Cooley at the same time,” Luke said. “It’s exciting to see him playing the way he is right now.”

LUKE SETTING HIS BLUEPRINT: Luke has made no secret that he wants his stamp on the program to be physicality. He said building on that over the next few weeks is critical, noting that there is a balance between becoming more physical and risking injuries in spring drills. Luke said there are periods when he asks him team to go fast and be physical.

“I want to look like an SEC team,” Luke said, referring to those practice periods. “When it’s time to go, I want them to go. I’ve been pleased with the energy and with guys flying around and being physical.”

