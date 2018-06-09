BREAKING: Zachary (La.) S Tyler Judson commits to Ole Miss over Baylor
This time a week ago, Zachary (La.) S Tyler Judson was unrated, and had traveled to Oxford hungry for his second Power Five offer.
Now, after showing out in drills, workouts, and the 1v1 portion specifically, and leaving Oxford with an offer, Judson has a different mindset this time around.
Judson is now committed to Ole Miss, as he announced on Saturday.
