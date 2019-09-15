1. Matt Corral has plenty to work on. While there is no question Corral has the arm talent to rival most any quarterback in the SEC, his decision-making falls into a different category as he seemed to take a small step back from a week ago in that department. On multiple occasions late in the first quarter and into the second, Corral made some questionable decisions with the football. One throw coming from deep in his own territory in the second quarter was nearly picked off and brought to the house by a waiting SLU defender. A few other such plays accompanied his performance, including an attempted throw-turned-fumble late in the third quarter, but this is nothing that cannot fixed, given he in an impressionable redshirt freshman. His stat line _ 21 for 30, 239 yards, and two touchdowns _ is fine when you add in the two fumbles. However, with California’s assumedly better-than-SLU defense coming to town next week, Corral and his coaches will hope for the number of errant plays to go down.

2. Jerrion Ealy looks really good. Racking up 273 all-purpose yards, which breaks the freshman record, including a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown, is one heck of an effort no matter the opponent. Stats aside, his game-by-game involvement is what is most intriguing. Ealy has quickly become an all-around back that his coaches seem to trust mainly due to his capacity to block rushers off the edge and perform on special teams. Also, he has been able to find a solid role amongst running backs Scottie Phillips and Snoop Conner, making them somewhat of a three-headed monster in the SEC. I believe they are that good.

3. The interior of the offensive line is still a work in progress, and it did not see much improvement on Saturday. While Ole Miss was able to run the ball well, it did not have a huge number of yards in between the tackles and had to rely a good bit on the speed and agility from their aforementioned running backs. It may benefit the Rebels, at least when that interior is struggling, to be a bit more creative outside the tackles. It is hard to see it getting much better, frankly, as they have very few guys outside their small rotation that the coaches can throw in against quality opponents.

4. I still hesitate to buy into this Ole Miss defense. Yes, under Mike MacIntyre, the players are far more fundamentally sound than a year ago. Still, SLU managed 375 total yards against the Rebels, which is more than both Arkansas and Memphis had against the same group. The Rebels did force a couple turnovers, but there were also far too many occasions in which Lion receivers were left running wide open and, with an accurate pass, would have gone for touchdowns. For the most part, SLU was silenced on the ground, as they only amassed 66 yards on 24 carries. The defensive line looked solid against an overmatched opponent and they helped pick up nine tackles for loss on the day. It is tough to gauge how they will matchup against some of the SEC elites — Tua Tagovailoa gets his turn in two weeks — but MacIntyre and his staff just want to continue to see improvement in the most fundamental sense.

5. As I said before, Ole Miss plays host to the California Golden Bears Saturday at 11 a.m. They improved to 3-0 Saturday beating North Texas 23-17. It is, by all means, a winnable _ and losable _ game for Ole Miss. According to MacIntyre, who has coached against California in previous jobs, they are a very physical team. Having watched them a bit in their first three games, the Bears’ defense seems to be legit. It does not get much easier following that contest for Ole Miss, and as the coaches said Saturday night, there is a lot to improve on.