OXFORD – The Rebels got the night they desperately needed as Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt Saturday, 31-6, to pick up its third win of the season.

Here are four observations I made along with some notes from the Ole Miss victory:

1. John Rhys Plumlee and the Ole Miss offense can run the ball well. That much is clear, considering the freshman quarterback has piled up 327 rushing yards in his two starts this season. However, if the Rebels intend to take a bigger toll on some of the league’s better defenses, they cannot be so blatantly one-dimensional. The Rebels rushed on 44 of their 62 offensive plays against Vanderbilt for 413 total yards, including four touchdowns. Don’t get me wrong, Ole Miss’s improved run game should be commended. However, the Rebels’ upcoming SEC foes have defensive coordinators who are paid to exploit tendencies. Ole Miss has thrown the ball for a total of 322 yards with Plumlee in the backfield over his three appearances which is, frankly, not enough to command respect for the Rebel passing game. Just for note, Matt Corral never entered the game as, according to Luke, he was still suffering some lingering pains. Luke said that he wants to have both Plumlee and Corral ready in the future in hopes to improve their passing attack.





2. The Rebels seemed to be in the Commodore backfield all night long. By game’s end, Ole Miss tallied three sacks, eight quarterback hurries, and nine tackles for loss. While Vanderbilt’s offensive front is not something to write home about, defensive lineman Benito Jones (4 tackles) and linebacker Lakia Henry (15 tackles) seemed to disrupt much of what Vanderbilt attempted to do in their relatively conservative passing attack. It was a good thing for Ole Miss they did because, even though they were not exploited much, there were still noticeable deficiencies in the defensive backfield for the Rebels. That will likely be something that teams try to take advantage of in the coming weeks.





3. On a similar note, the Ole Miss defensive front has a main goal of stopping the run. It did exactly that against Vanderbilt as it allowed only 62 yards on the ground for an average of 2.3 yards per carry. Simply put, Ole Miss is not getting beat due to an opponent’s run game. They were much improved on third down as Vanderbilt only converted two of their 17 tries. Also, Ke’Shawn Vaughn rushed for only 63 yards after torching the Rebels for 127 yards in the Commodores’ win last year.





4. Ole Miss goes to Columbia next Saturday to play the 4-1 Missouri Tigers. Save for their lackluster opening loss against Wyoming, the Tigers have shown well, including a 42-10 beatdown of Troy on Saturday. Missouri did not come out of the game completely unscathed, however, as their transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant went down with an apparent leg injury. No updates on his status have come out as of this writing. Just for reference, Taylor Powell, in Bryant’s relief, went six for eight passing with 57 yards. The contest is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kick and will be televised on ESPN2.