It was just a week ago when Lane Kiffin and the new Ole Miss staff were going toe-to-toe with Power 5 mainstays like Georgia and LSU for four-star receiver Adonai Mitchell and now they’re at it again.

Four-star Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) receiver Bralon Brown announced on his Twitter on Tuesday evening that he has verbally committed to Ole Miss over notable offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin among several others. The nation’s No. 24 receiver chose the Rebels after naming a top-five that consisted of Ole Miss, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), and Penn State. The Sunshine State pass catcher is the fifth commit in the 2021 class and the second blue chip wideout that Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have added in as many weeks. Brown missed four games due to injuries but still chipped in 289 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Aside from being a top-200 player in the country, the newest 2021 commit is teammates with four-star outside linebacker Terrence Lewis who the Rebels are also recruiting. It cannot go without mention that Ole Miss Is navigating a pandemic while duking It out with more established Power 5 programs. Recruits like Brown and Mitchell are going to go a long way in laying the foundation for a very, very Important class for Kiffin and his staff if they want to speed the rebuild up in Oxford.



The 6’2, 180-pounder is an explosive playmaker. He attacks the football at the top of his routes and in the air when battling in jump ball situations. Despite only standing 6’2, he has supreme leaping ability and is aggressive when the ball comes his way. He will benefit from some refinement when it comes to his route running but that’s expected as a high school prospect. The frame and skill set is there and I would expect Brown to compete immediately once he steps on campus. Brown’s strong hands and separation in the openfield will lend to him seeing some early playing time in Lebby’s offense. The frame may not jump off the page at you but Bralon has an ability to play bigger than the depth chart lists him and he has a physicality to him that cannot be taught.