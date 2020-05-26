The path to a Power-5 scholarship offer has been a long and winding one for Jackson Burkhalter, but on Tuesday, the wait ended.

Burkhalter picked up an offer from Ole Miss on Tuesday, proving his decision to reclassify and spend a season at Worcester (Mass.) Academy is already a good one.

"You’re always going to love your first Power 5 offer," Burkhalter said. "I’ve been working really hard and it was exciting to see it pay off."

Burkhalter, a Spanish Fort, Ala., product, was emerging as a top prospect as a high school junior before he suffered an ACL tear midway through that season. By the time Burkhalter healed enough to work out, most schools had committed their quarterback. As a senior, Burkhalter had some Group of Five interest, but some of the staffs recruiting him moved to other jobs.

"Some of them, it just didn’t really work out," Burkhalter said. "A lot of coaching staffs got moved around at those schools. I’m a high-academic kind of kid so it kind of worked out in all scenarios."

Enter Worcester Academy. The coach there, Jeremy Bandy, has experience coaching at Harvard and is building a program outside of Boston.

We got in touch with him and we really trust what he’s building," Burkhalter said. "He’s a winner. I’m happy to be at Worcester. I’ll go up in late August."

The plan, of course, was to spend the spring and summer camping at schools all over the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that's likely not possible.