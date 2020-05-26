Burkhalter lands long-wanted Power-5 offer
The path to a Power-5 scholarship offer has been a long and winding one for Jackson Burkhalter, but on Tuesday, the wait ended.
Burkhalter picked up an offer from Ole Miss on Tuesday, proving his decision to reclassify and spend a season at Worcester (Mass.) Academy is already a good one.
"You’re always going to love your first Power 5 offer," Burkhalter said. "I’ve been working really hard and it was exciting to see it pay off."
Burkhalter, a Spanish Fort, Ala., product, was emerging as a top prospect as a high school junior before he suffered an ACL tear midway through that season. By the time Burkhalter healed enough to work out, most schools had committed their quarterback. As a senior, Burkhalter had some Group of Five interest, but some of the staffs recruiting him moved to other jobs.
"Some of them, it just didn’t really work out," Burkhalter said. "A lot of coaching staffs got moved around at those schools. I’m a high-academic kind of kid so it kind of worked out in all scenarios."
Enter Worcester Academy. The coach there, Jeremy Bandy, has experience coaching at Harvard and is building a program outside of Boston.
We got in touch with him and we really trust what he’s building," Burkhalter said. "He’s a winner. I’m happy to be at Worcester. I’ll go up in late August."
The plan, of course, was to spend the spring and summer camping at schools all over the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that's likely not possible.
With the camp schedule being uncertain I put together a Pro Day like throws video #BallDontLie— Jackson Burkhalter (@JBurkhalterQB) April 30, 2020
6’5 • 218 • 2021 QB pic.twitter.com/i6JEqzFPcJ
"I’ve put so much stuff on Twitter just so coaches can see me throw," Burkhalter said. "It all worked out. We’re not afraid. We’re happy we’re playing right now."
Burkhalter's younger brother, Spanish Fort ATH Christian Burkhalter, has more than 25 Power-5 offers, including one from Ole Miss. The brothers are hoping to make the trip to Oxford sometime in July to meet Lane Kiffin and the Rebels' staff.
"Kiffin is a winner," Jackson Burkhalter said. "I’m really excited to see what he and (Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Coach (Jeff) Lebby are building there. The background of quarterbacks he's worked with is really impressive."
The brothers, Jackson Burkhalter said, would love to play together in college, "but I want the best for him. If that doesn’t mean we play together, so be it."
His parents, Jackson Burkhalter said, are hoping the brothers play together in college. But if they didn't, he said, "I’d be running from him. I’m not going to lie. I’d give him a mean stiff-arm. He’s a dog. It’d be fun to play against him."
Burkhalter, who has a 1220 SAT, is also being recruited by some Ivy League schools. He's hoping to major in business and pursue a career in private equities after college. Now, it's just a matter of finding the right college home.
"In a perfect world, you’d love to have it all done before the season but with what’s going on, we want to go meet the new staff and take my visits as well," Burkhalter said.