When Kermit Davis and his staff left Middle Tennessee for Ole Miss in March, KJ Buffen never really sweated it.

Buffen, a 6-foot-5 forward from Gainesville, Fla., pretty much knew right away he'd make the transition with the staff he had grown to love.

"I wasn't mad (when Davis accepted the Ole Miss job)," Buffen said. "I was thinking it was good. I was with them the whole time."

Buffen did explore his options, but the fact that Ole Miss is likely in some degree of a rebuilding mode early in his career in Oxford was a positive.

"That's one of the main reasons," Buffen said. "I have a chance to start as a freshman. ...I like that a lot. It gives me a chance to be part of something special."

Then again, a transition in schools is something Buffen could easily put in its proper content. His mother, Kimberly Buffen, died on May 29, an obviously devastating loss for Buffen and his siblings.

"It's pretty tough still," Buffen said. "It's a lot more tough for my little sister (Kyra, 15). I always make sure she's OK."

Kyra will probably be making the trip to Oxford May 6 when Buffen takes his official visit to Ole Miss. It will mark the first time he's seen his future college home, but Buffen said he already knows he'll love what he sees.

"It's a great place," Buffen said. "I can't wait to get there."



