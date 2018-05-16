When Kermit Davis left for Ole Miss, Carlos Curry Jr. didn't know what to do.

IThe 6-foot-11 center/power forward from Albany, Ga., was planning to play for Davis at Middle Tennessee, and suddenly, his plans were shot.

"I was looking forward to getting up to Murfreesboro," Curry said in an exclusive interview with RebelGrove.com. "I didn’t know how many scholarships were open at Ole Miss, would I come with them, that kind of thing. I was disappointed because I was unsure of the next step."

It wasn't long before Davis, this time as Ole Miss' new coach, was back in contact with Curry, hoping to bring him to Oxford. Curry visited Ole Miss, Florida State and Buffalo before committing to Ole Miss Thursday.

"It was hard but not too hard, but the relationship I had with Coach Davis and that staff made it easy," Curry said. "We share a great relationship and that was the biggest factor in my decision. I was just so comfortable with them.

"The visit was amazing. I loved everything about it — the facilities, the people, the coaches, everything. It feels great to play in the SEC. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t turn it down. It’s everyone’s dream to play on the big stage. I feel great."

Curry reiterated something other recent Ole Miss signees have said, telling RebelGrove.com he believes the Rebels will rebound from their last-place finish in 2016-17 to a SEC contender immediately.

"I don’t see it as a rebuild because I have faith in Coach Kermit and the class coming in," Curry said. "I’m ready to get to work. What we have is going to be very special in the SEC."



Curry is listed as a center but he said he views himself as more of a forward who can play in the post.

"I really consider myself as a stretch-four," Curry said. "I’m a very versatile player. I can score on the block, hit the 3, get the mid-range pull-up. I can defend and rebound and I like to see my teammates eat. But I can play multiple positions and center.

"The goal right now is just come in and work and go from there. I’m going to get in the gym and take it from there."

Curry said he hasn't decided when he will report to Oxford, but he said he's already excited to play with his new Ole Miss teammate, KJ Buffe

"I have a great relationship with KJ," Curry said. "That made me feel even more comfortable. It made me know I won’t be alone in the process."